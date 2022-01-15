The University of Kentucky had its best and worst experiences of the horrid 2020-21 basketball season entwined with games against Tennessee.
UK lost 82-71 at Rupp Arena with then-freshmen Keon Johnson scoring 17 of his career-high 27 points after halftime and Jaden Springer adding a career-high 23 points to lead a 10-point second-half comeback.
It was the second straight win for the Vols in Rupp Arena, and they will be going for a rare three in a row Saturday at what should be a packed house for the noon CT tipoff.
Keeping that from happening is one of the motivating factors for the No. 18 Wildcats (12-3, 3-1).
“It’s very motivating,” said TyTy Washington Jr., who may be starting his third straight game at point guard for UK if Sahvir Wheeler isn’t recovered from a neck injury. “It’s our homecourt, you always want to defend that with pride, this is our home.”
Wheeler is expected to be ready to go when UK faces No. 22 Tennessee.
“That’s my first time actually hearing that,” Davion Mintz said when he heard about Tennessee’s recent success in Lexington. “That’s definitely a motivating factor. Three times is almost domination so we definitely have to try to stop that streak they have going.”
Tennessee (11-4, 2-2) hasn’t won three straight in Lexington in a century.
Kentucky had one of its best offensive nights last season in a 70-55 win over UT in Knoxville two weeks after its loss in Lexington.
Mintz had a large part in that win with 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.
The graduate guard has found his shot again recently, hitting for 14.7 points over the last three games and making 11 3-pointers during that stretch.
“Davion has played out of his mind,” UK coach John Calipari said. “There’s one guy late in the game that I would say that I’m really comfortable with shooting the ball, and it would be him. He’s fighting. He fights the post.
Both Washington and Mintz have elevated their games and that will help UK overall.
There figures to be a lot of action in the paint with Tennessee defending Oscar Tshiebwe, who has emerged as one of the top players in college basketball with his rebounding work.
Tshiebwe recorded 30 points and 13 rebounds at Vanderbilt to become first UK player since Patrick Patterson December 2008 with a 30-10 game.
Calipari thinks this will be a tough, physical game that will go to the final possessions.
“If you’re not ready to physically play, you’ll stand out in this game,” Calipari said. “Everybody in the gym will say, ‘Get him out, can’t play in this game, it’s too physical.’ ”
Tennessee is considered the second-best defense in the country, according to Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency ratings.
Santiago Vescovi leads the Vols in scoring with 13.6 points per game, and freshman guard Kennedy Chandler has injected some offense with 13.4 points and a team-best 5.1 assists a contest.
With a big crowd expected for mid-day tipoff, Calipari made a video earlier this week asking fans to wear KN95 masks at Rupp Arena. Calipari also asked fans to come early to the game to watch Shaedon Sharpe in warmups. Sharpe is a reclassified freshman who is eligible to play for UK now.
Calipari claims he wants to bring the 6-foot-6 shooting guard along slowly.
“If he’s not ready to play I would not put him out there,” Calipari said. “Unless he’s ready. If he’s ready I say, ‘Let’s go.’ But he practiced yesterday. He’s going to practice today. We’re doing stuff with him. Pace of game, like a normal freshman, the speed, the intensity, the spirit of it, talking more, he’s way behind in those areas. But his skillset and what he does — and he’s comfortable when you put him in different situations — he’s good there.”
