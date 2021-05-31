ALL 9TH DISTRICT BASEBALL TEAM
Voted on by 9th District coaches
Owensboro Catholic: Sam McFarland, Braden Mundy, Finley Munsey, Luke Evans.
Apollo: Harrison Bowman, Max Holder, Nick Judd.
Daviess County: Jackson Loucks, Decker Renfrow, Cason Troutman.
Owensboro: Ethan Gibson.
Player of the Year: Luke Scales, Owensboro Catholic.
