Kentucky 108, Dominican Republic 56
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Player MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB AST PF TP
Martinez 15 2 7 0 0 1 1 0 4
Minaya 28 4 10 0 1 4 1 0 11
Familia 19 4 6 0 0 3 3 1 8
Feliz 21 2 7 0 0 1 3 0 4
Perez 21 0 5 2 2 2 2 1 1
De La Rosa 14 0 1 1 2 4 2 1 1
Lendeborg 23 2 7 4 6 4 4 4 8
Colome 17 1 4 0 0 3 0 1 2
Mercedes 14 1 5 3 4 1 1 0 6
Castillo 15 5 10 0 1 6 0 1 10
TOTALS 200 21 63 10 16 35 13 13 56
KENTUCKY
Player MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB AST PF TP
Toppin 20 2 5 4 4 4 1 1 8
Wheeler 21 2 6 2 2 1 4 2 6
Collins 22 6 9 3 3 5 5 3 15
Reeves 18 4 6 0 0 1 1 0 12
Tshiebwe 21 8 11 1 1 6 1 0 17
Wallace 25 6 13 2 2 5 3 2 15
Livingston 19 4 7 0 0 8 4 0 11
Ware 15 5 8 1 2 2 0 3 11
Fredrick 12 0 1 0 0 1 4 0 0
Thiero 9 3 4 0 0 1 3 1 7
Canada 4 2 3 0 0 4 0 1 6
Watkins 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Darbyshire 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Horn 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 200 42 74 13 14 43 28 13 108
3-pointers: DR 4-19 (Minaya 3-7). UK 11-26 (Reeves 4-5). Blocks: DR 3 (Minaya, Perez, Castillo). Kentucky 10 (Thiero 3). Steals: DR 4 (Perez 3). Kentucky 13 (Toppin 3). Turnovers: Kentucky 5 (Wheeler 2).
