Kentucky 102, Tec de Monterrey 40
TEC DE MONTERREY
Player MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB AST PF TP
Ceballos 25 3 13 0 0 0 1 4 6
Meza 18 0 6 1 2 3 0 2 1
Mejia 38 6 17 0 0 3 1 0 14
Von Westarp 33 2 7 0 0 7 1 3 3
Duque 8 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0
Berrones 33 4 9 0 0 0 0 1 12
Flores 11 1 6 0 0 1 0 0 2
Garcia 6 1 2 0 0 2 0 0 2
Mendoza 14 0 1 0 4 4 0 3 0
Rodriguez 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
TOTALS 200 16 62 1 6 22 5 14 40
KENTUCKY
Player MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB AST PF TP
Toppin 24 5 12 0 1 11 1 1 12
Wheeler 25 6 10 2 2 0 10 0 14
Reeves 16 3 10 4 4 6 2 0 11
Tshiebwe 23 4 8 2 2 14 1 0 10
Fredrick 14 4 7 0 1 3 0 1 9
Collins 18 4 5 2 2 5 0 2 10
Wallace 17 3 5 0 0 4 3 0 7
Livingston 23 5 6 3 4 10 2 1 14
Canada 4 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0
Darbyshire 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 2
Horn 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watkins 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 200 40 75 15 19 65 21 8 102
3-pointers: TM 7-26 (Berrones 4-8). Kentucky : 7-26.
Toppin 2-5). Blocks: TM 0. Kentucky 8 (Toppin 4). Steals: TM 8 (Von Westarp 3). Kentucky 10
(Livingston 3). Turnovers: TM 16 (Mejia 7). Kentucky 13 (Livingston, Reeves 3).
