SENIOR CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

Tuesday first round scores from Hillcrest

Wednesday tee times at Ben Hawes

Senior Championship flight

10:40 a.m.

Bruce Elliott 69

David Foster 69

Ray James 70

Marty Owen 70

10:30 a.m.

Byron Rhoades 72

Robin Roberts 72

Joe Maxwell 73

Senior first flight

10:20 a.m.

Jerry Wilson 74

Kevin Logsdon 74

Cliff Crain 75

Ted Baker 75

10:10 a.m.

Kent Wilson 76

Dan Warren 78

Ricky Wallace 78

Don Fraser 79

Senior second flight

10 a.m.

Bryan Hedges 80

Phil Durham 80

Steve Raymer 81

9:50 a.m.

Garry Blanton 81

Gil Murphy 83

Chris Lewis 84

9:40 a.m.

Frank Stein 85

Jack Dickens 93

Rece Owen 95

Super Senior championship flight

9:20 a.m.

Tom Hobgood 73

Don Schmied 73

Tom Millay 74

Ellis Mattingly 74

9:10 

Sammy Greer 76

Super senior first flight

Samuel Tandy 77

Dale Rouse 78

JR McLimore 79

9 a.m.

Glenn Campbell 80

Sammy McCanless 81

Al Staples 86

