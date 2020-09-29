SENIOR CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT
Tuesday first round scores from Hillcrest
Wednesday tee times at Ben Hawes
Senior Championship flight
10:40 a.m.
Bruce Elliott 69
David Foster 69
Ray James 70
Marty Owen 70
10:30 a.m.
Byron Rhoades 72
Robin Roberts 72
Joe Maxwell 73
Senior first flight
10:20 a.m.
Jerry Wilson 74
Kevin Logsdon 74
Cliff Crain 75
Ted Baker 75
10:10 a.m.
Kent Wilson 76
Dan Warren 78
Ricky Wallace 78
Don Fraser 79
Senior second flight
10 a.m.
Bryan Hedges 80
Phil Durham 80
Steve Raymer 81
9:50 a.m.
Garry Blanton 81
Gil Murphy 83
Chris Lewis 84
9:40 a.m.
Frank Stein 85
Jack Dickens 93
Rece Owen 95
Super Senior championship flight
9:20 a.m.
Tom Hobgood 73
Don Schmied 73
Tom Millay 74
Ellis Mattingly 74
9:10
Sammy Greer 76
Super senior first flight
Samuel Tandy 77
Dale Rouse 78
JR McLimore 79
9 a.m.
Glenn Campbell 80
Sammy McCanless 81
Al Staples 86
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.