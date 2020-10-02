Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

McCracken County 3-0 2-0

Daviess County 2-1 1-0

Apollo 1-2 0-1

Henderson County 0-1 0-0

Marshall County 0-3 0-2

Friday’s games

McCracken County at Daviess County

Ballard Memorial at Marshall County

Off: Apollo, Henderson County

Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

Owensboro 4-0 2-0

Grayson County 3-0 2-0

Graves County 2-1 1-0

Ohio County 1-2 1-1

Breckinridge County 1-2 0-2

Muhlenberg County 0-4 0-3

Thursday game

Owensboro 55, Muhlenberg County 0

Friday’s games

Graves County at Ohio County

Grayson County at Butler County

Breckinridge County at Barren County

Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2

Overall District

Owensboro Catholic 3-0 1-0

McLean County 3-0 1-0

Hancock County 3-0 1-0

Todd County Central 2-1 0-1

Butler County 1-2 0-2

Friday’s games

McLean County at Owensboro Catholic

Hancock County at Todd County Central

Grayson County at Butler County

