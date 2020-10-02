Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
McCracken County 3-0 2-0
Daviess County 2-1 1-0
Apollo 1-2 0-1
Henderson County 0-1 0-0
Marshall County 0-3 0-2
Friday’s games
McCracken County at Daviess County
Ballard Memorial at Marshall County
Off: Apollo, Henderson County
Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
Owensboro 4-0 2-0
Grayson County 3-0 2-0
Graves County 2-1 1-0
Ohio County 1-2 1-1
Breckinridge County 1-2 0-2
Muhlenberg County 0-4 0-3
Thursday game
Owensboro 55, Muhlenberg County 0
Friday’s games
Graves County at Ohio County
Grayson County at Butler County
Breckinridge County at Barren County
Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2
Overall District
Owensboro Catholic 3-0 1-0
McLean County 3-0 1-0
Hancock County 3-0 1-0
Todd County Central 2-1 0-1
Butler County 1-2 0-2
Friday’s games
McLean County at Owensboro Catholic
Hancock County at Todd County Central
Grayson County at Butler County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.