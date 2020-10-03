Owensboro Catholic controlled most everything that happened in its 37-0 win over McLean County.
The Aces were extra stout on defense on Friday night at Steele Stadium. McLean County finished with 111 yards in on the ground and averaged 2.6 yards a carry.
Catholic didn’t get run off the football up front, that allowed Chris Boarman and the other linebackers to get into running lanes before the Cougars could get plays going.
“The defense was flying to the football, we changed our mentality,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said.
The Aces’ offense was also ready from the start.
Lincoln Clancy scrambled right, then reversed field and went for a 10-yard touchdown run to get Catholic up 7-0 with 1 minute, 17 seconds gone in the game.
Freshman running back Hunter Monroe busted loose for a 43-yard touchdown run, after he ran into a pile and looked to be stopped.
Boarman scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter to put the Aces up 21-0 after an 8-play drive.
Catholic’s offense cooled over the rest of the second quarter and most of the third.
The Aces got two points from a safety after a McLean County punt snap went out of the back of the end zone late in the third quarter.
Braden Mundy scored on a 4-yard run that he bounced outside six plays after the free kick from McLean County. That made it 30-0.
Mundy made a highlight catch with five minutes left for Catholic’s final points. He went sliding across back of end zone to make a big-time grav on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Clancy, where the junior led Mundy perfectly for the Aces’ final points of night.
“I just saw the ball go far over there, and I had to make a play on it,” Mundy said. “I mean, it can’t get much better than that, it was a perfect ball.”
The Aces got a degree of payback with the win, considering McLean County dropped them out of the Class 2-A playoffs last year with a 37-36 upset.
“That was in the back of our heads always,” Mundy said.
Morris said he didn’t talk about the playoff loss this week.
“I felt like if I had to bring it up to our kids we have a long way to go with our mentality,” Morris said. “This meant a little bit more, no doubt.”
Clancy threw for 116 yards unofficially on 9-of-14 passing, and also ran for 65 yards.
Mundy had three catches for 41 yards. Monroe had 58 yards on five carries.
Catholic finished with 267 yards in total offense unofficially.
Catholic had an emotional halftime ceremony for its seniors. Logan Davis, the popular Catholic offensive lineman who died in a car wreck this summer, had his mother, Karla, at the ceremony. She accepted a plaque honoring Logan that will hang in the Catholic locker room.
The Steele Stadium fans gave Karla and her late son a standing ovation.
“It brought me to tears,” Morris said of the ceremony. “We’ve stuck together since it happened. We build a little closer together every week.”
McLEAN COUNTY0-0-0-0 — 0
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC14-7-2-14 — 37
C-Clancy 10 run (Payne kick)
C-Monroe 43 run (Payne kick)
C-Boarman 2 run (Payne kick)
C-Safety (punt snap out of end zone)
C-Mundy 4 run (Payne kick)
C-Mundy 27 pass from Clancy (Payne kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.