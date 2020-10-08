Daviess County was scheduled to host Allen County-Scottsville.
Ohio County was scheduled to host Webster County.
Those two high school football games were going to be on Friday, but they became COVID-19 cancelations last week.
It was the first time either Daviess County or Ohio County to have a COVID cancellation in this season where they are becoming more common as more weeks pass this fall.
DC had tried to pick a game up in what was going to be a bye week.
“We thought Allen County-Scottsville would be a competitive game,” Brannon said.
Midway through last week, Allen County became “red” on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction metric chart used in Kentucky to determine different levels of COVID positivity rates.
The chart was created in partnership between the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).
“When Allen County went red, we talked about making a decision maybe as early as Friday,” Brannon said.
Allen County closed things down with football on Wednesday, Sept. 30, and didn’t play on Friday, Oct. 2, as well.
“We let our kids know last Thursday, and I was going to work on finding a game,” Brannon said.
South Warren reached out to get a game with DC, but, then Brannon started thinking about the team’s stretch of games after this week.
The Panthers had fallen to a tough McCracken County team, 56-22, last Friday. McCracken County is ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 6-A.
In the next two weeks, the Panthers travel to Henderson County on Oct. 16, then host Apollo on Oct. 23. Both of those are important Class 6-A, District 1 games.
“Those are our longtime district rivals, we want to play those district games,” Brannon said. “We thought we were best served with using this as a bye week.”
Brannon talked to the team captains about the situation, and they saw the value of using this week to improve on fundamentals, and allow some minor injuries to heal.
“We went helmets and shoulder pads this week, we will practice again Thursday, then will give them a long weekend off,” Brannon said. “They’ve been anxious to play, but last year we had a week off before Henderson County, and that was one of the best game we played last year.”
DC beat Henderson County 30-27 in overtime in the 2019 regular season.
This season has become one of checking COVID-19 status of different counties where a football teams have games scheduled.
“It’s a daily thing,” Brannon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.