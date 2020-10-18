Stiles West has kept racing and kept winning in the younger age groups of ATVMX racing.
West won the national championship in the 70 Automatic (6-11) quad racing series this summer. It was the second straight year for West to win a national title.
National championships are determined through an eight-race series where riders accumulate points, and the six best races are counted. The rider with the most points through the state level competitions is the national champion.
West won nine state championships in 2020 in the 70 Automatic and 70 Open classes.
“I had competition in some of my classes,” Stiles said. “The best part was getting to know new tracks. Aonia Pass, Pleasure Valley, they were really fun tracks. They’re all hard-packed and rough, which is where I’m key.”
Stiles doesn’t necessarily like racing on muddy tracks, but he’s good at it.
During a late-September weekend in Texas toward the end of the season, Stiles’ team was earning points to wrap up the 70 Auto championship.
He blew an engine on Saturday and was trying to decide whether to race Sunday, when the weather turned and there would be a muddy track.
“We told him today could be your lucky day,” said Todd West, Stiles’ dad. “You don’t want to race in the mud, but you’re one of the best mud racers in the nation.”
Stiles won the second day’s race, and he told his dad afterwards he was glad he ran the second day.
“When I won this championship we blew the motor the first day, but the rain helped us the second,” Stiles said.
Todd West started his own team, E Racing, for this season. Stiles is 11 years old.
Stiles had a big season overall, finishing second in the 70 Open Class, where he won four of eight races.
“Our goal was to win two national championships,” Todd said. “We know in racing anything can happen, will happen. He had mechanical problems in the others, had a flat tire, in another race his throttle cable broke in half, another race an exhaust pipe fell out.”
“It was just unlucky for us,” Stiles said.
He’s become more mature with more race experience, and he’s learning mechanical failures along with tough racing luck are part of the territory sometimes.
“Maturity is a huge difference,” Todd said. “He can control the bike more, he sets other riders up. If he’s consistent, he learns the track as he’s going, the strong points and weak points.”
Sometimes Stiles will sit back fourth or fifth in a race, and Todd will know he’s setting up, marking them off, figuring out where he can pass, where he might need to make a jump.
“I remember the first race I did, I would bog down shifting and all that, but now I’m more fluent with the bike,” Stiles said. “I can tell when I can throw it a little bit. I feel like I’ve improved mostly on getting to know the gears and the bike.”
There has been some good help for Stiles over the last couple of years.
John “Tater” Tatum is a valuable mechanic and bike builder.
Alan Myers is a young pro ATV Motocross racer who is with the E Racing team and lives in Owensboro part of the year.
“He’s down to earth, he’s part of our team,” Todd said of Myers. “He just turned 21, he’s great with these kids, he knows part of his job, his responsibility, is development of all the young kids.”
Stiles and Tatum’s son Blake get a lot of work in with Myers.
Myers will go to Decker Training Facility in Florida to workout and train during the winter on quad racers. Stiles is also scheduled spend a couple of weeks at the Decker facility.
“They listen to every word that guy says, he goes out and rides with them, he can show them the riding things that we’re talking about,” Todd said.
Stiles started sixth grade at Daviess County Middle School this fall.
“As long as he maintains his grades and test scores, we will make it work,” Todd said of the school/quad racing mix. “I want him to have the social aspect of school, to have his friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.