GREENVILLE — Daviess County wanted to earn its opening game victory in the boys’ 3rd Region Soccer Tournament as quickly as possible.
The Panthers scored 10 goals in the first half on the way to a 10-0 win over Muhlenberg County on a rainy Monday night at Mustang Stadium.
In the first regional game, Apollo dropped Meade County, 3-1. It was the first regional victory for Apollo since 1991, according to Apollo team personnel.
Apollo (8-5) will meet Ohio County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in one regional semifinal.
Daviess County (11-2-2) will face Grayson County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the other semifinal.
DAVIESS COUNTY 10, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
The Panthers took a little time to get their offense moving, but one they did, the goals were coming at a quick pace.
Hunter Clark finished with four goals, two coming in the first 12 minutes. Tanner Andersen scored the first of his two goals to put DC up 3-0. Andersen also scored in the 38th minute.
Sean Higgs scored two straight goals in an 8-minute stretch. Declan Armistead got in on the action getting a touch on a shot off the crossbar for a 6-0 lead.
Carter Hoagland ran on to a wicked corner kick from Clark, and it was up for debate whether Clark’s corner curved cleanly in for the goal.
DC coach Doug Sandifer said the goal was off of Clark’s corner all the way, and that it hit the keeper in the 33rd minute.
Nate Dailey had a goal to make it 8-0. Clark’s fourth goal, 10th for DC, came with a minute left in the first half.
“The first eight or nine minutes I didn’t think we were (playing fast),” Sandifer said. “I wanted to come over here and try to get this done. Three games in three nights is the mission. If we can shorten any games, that’s the goal, we want to save legs.”
Carson Thomas had two assists, Dailey had an assist, as did Clark.
“After the first eight or nine minutes the guys did what we wanted them to do, they shared the ball, nobody got selfish, we took good chances and scored on several,” Sandifer said. “They stayed to the plan as perfectly I could ask for.”
The victory was Sandifer’s 400th career coaching win.
Muhlenberg County finished 4-8-1.
APOLLO 3, MEADE COUNTY 1
Harrison Bowman got two goals from close range during the first 40 minutes.
Bowman took a cross from Houston Collins and put a shot in the goal inside the 10-yard box in the 11th minute.
Bowman got loose on a run with Eh Wah and Bowman knocked a goal in from 15 yards with 18 seconds to go before halftime.
The Eagles went up 3-0 in the 49th minute. Collins got on a run down the middle of the field with Wah to his left. Collins found Wah with a pass for a shot and goal from inside 20 yards.
Meade County got on the board in the 69th minute. Brycen Schmidt scored off a deflection off the cross bar to cut Apollo’s lead to 3-1.
“From the beginning we wanted to come out here and play hard,” Bowman said. “We came in with a good attack, and we played good defense.”
Apollo took at least 20 shots.
Apollo coach Ryan Poirier challenged his team late in the first half to put more offensive pressure on Meade County.
“I challenged our guys, one goal is not going to win it, we put a couple more in and had a lot of chances,” Poirier said. “Our ability to pressure them on offense kind of wore them down a little bit. We peppered them all night.”
Apollo and its coach were happy to get the rare regional win.
“Anytimg you can make a little history that’s special,” Poirier said. “I’m the only one with this team who was born when that happened. I was born in ’88. That is crazy to think about.”
Meade County finished 1-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.