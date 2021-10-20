Owensboro Catholic had to overcome Owensboro High School’s fast start in the first set to earn a 3-1 win in an opening round match of the 9th District Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Aces prevailed 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 in front of a large, loud and rowdy crowd at the Catholic gym Tuesday night.
“It was exactly what I thought it was going to be,” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. “They’ve been playing great ball. We’ve been playing great ball. We went five with them the last time we played them.
“Our Sunday and Monday practices were awesome. They were focused, they had crazy energy. I get so adrenalin filled, I can’t burn it off.”
Hardison has been coaching from a wheelchair over the last two weeks after having surgery and being in the hospital for several days.
The Lady Aces had plenty of adrenalin as well when they moved from the first set onward.
OHS showed special blocking attention to Cate Sights, and when she got going from late in the second set on, the Lady Aces got rolling as well.
Catholic went on an 7-0 run in the first set but Owensboro closed with a 5-0 run of its own, finishing on an Addison Travis kill.
Catholic and OHS each started the second set with 4-0 runs. Sights started to find her mark hitting the ball late in the second set with a couple of kills and the match was tied 1-1.
Some hitting errors late in the third set let Catholic hold on for a 25-22 win.
Catholic got up by eight twice, 21-13 and 22-14, before OHS started a furious comeback where it scored eight straight points with Kennedy Thompson serving.
OHS got it to 23-all on a middle hit by Brooklyn Williams after a long rally.
Sights got the serve back for Catholic with a cross-court kill for a 24-23 lead and match point. Kennedy Murphy ended the match with an ace.
Catholic will meet Daviess County on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the district championship at Catholic’s gym. Both teams will advance to the 3rd Region Tournament next week at Catholic.
The Lady Aces have a 25-11 record.
“You can’t say enough about Cate,” Hardison said. “She was just a monster.”
Sights had 13 kills, five aces, nine digs and two blocks. Hadley Latham had 12 kills and two aces. Paige Miles had five kills and 17 assists. Murphy had 16 assists. Emily Christian had 28 digs.
Owensboro finished its season 20-15.
“We felt we had a really good game plan coming in,” OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. “That first set we really executed our stuff. The second and third we kind of got ourselves in some holes. Kudos to Owensboro Catholic for serving aggressive.
“We know Sights is a major hitter for their team, our right side block has been really strong all season.
If OHS could slow Sights down some, Catholic would need to make some changes to its attack.
That worked early, but Catholic got going, then had to regroup to finish out the match and get a berth in the 3rd Region Tournament.
“My favorite saying to them is focus on our side,” Hardison said. “If we can control our side, they can not. Our girls responded.”
Hibbs was pleased OHS was able to challenge Catholic in this district matchup.
“We got ourselves in some holes,” Hibbs said. “We didn’t quit. I’m happy with where we ended. We started three freshmen, we don’t have a single senior. We’re using this season for motivation, to know that we have more potential.”
Williams had nine kills for OHS. Chase Mather had five kills. Mia Covington had four kills. Mather and Hannah Ashley each had 11 digs.
