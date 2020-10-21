GREENVILLE — Steven Teran had a major impact on Apollo High School continuing its boys’ soccer season Tuesday night.
The junior Apollo keeper made three massive saves in the last 50 seconds of overtime — including stopping a point-blank shot with 3 seconds left.
Then Teran made the last save in the first round of penalty kicks to lift Apollo to a 3-1 advantage in the shootout.
Apollo topped Ohio County 2-1 to advance to the 3rd Region Tournament championship game.
The Eagles hadn’t won a regional tournament game since 1992 until Monday’s first-round win. Now, they will be playing for a regional championship.
Apollo will meet Daviess County for the 3rd Region crown Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Daviess County needed 50 minutes but it dropped Grayson County 10-0 in the second regional semifinal.
APOLLO 2, OHIO COUNTY 1
The work Teran did in the PKs was really good, but he made the most memorable save in overtime to get Apollo to PKs.
Johnny Young made a big free kick into the 10-yard box that started the final sequence and Teran made a leaping save. There was a second shot that Teran also didn’t let in the goal.
The final Ohio County strike was from Levi Hepner, who put in on the ground toward the front post, and Teran knocked it away with little room to spare.
“It was a blur,” Teran said. “He tried to put it right post, I just dove and saved it.”
Teran made a save on Ohio County’s first shot in PKs, so Apollo was up 1-0 after Houston Collins made his shot.
Ohio County and Apollo each made another PK, then Teran made a block save on Ohio County’s third shot, and Eh Wah put a PK in for a 3-1 lead.
Teran saved the last Ohio County PK attempt to keep it alive in the game, and Apollo was celebrating.
Apollo coach Ryan Poirier was confident in his keeper because Apollo had survived two other games that went to PKs this season, both against Owensboro Catholic, and the second in the opening round of the 9th District Tournament last week, 3-2.
But Poirier also knew what Teran did in the last minute of sudden death overtime got them to the shootout.
“That was crazy, I made a bee line to him,” Poirier said. “He makes that save, and it was like ‘dude, you might have saved us at literally the last second.’
“In the PKs, Steven knows, he picks a side then goes, he’s got good instincts, he just gets it out, just knock it away.”
Harrison Bowman got the first goal of the game in the 59th minute after he fired from 30 yards, and Ohio County keeper Gillam Nicodemus made the initial save, but couldn’t corral the ball on the ground and it rolled in the goal.
Young scored on a penalty kick after a hand ball was called on Apollo in the box in the 76th minute, and regulation ended 1-1.
“Both goals were probably unfortunate for both teams,” Poirier said. “The story of our season has been PKs.”
Apollo is 10-5. Ohio County finished a fine season 11-2-1.
“We wanted to prove to everyone that we were as good as our record showed,” Ohio County coach Alex Tungate said.
DAVIESS COUNTY 10, GRAYSON COUNTY 0
Daviess County put goals up early and often in the first half, but it took 10 minutes of the second half for the Panthers to end it on Carson Thomas’ goal.
Hunter Clark scored the first two goals and had a third in the 18th minute.
Declan Armistead scored one goal and Tanner Andersen had two straight goals. Hayden Boswell scored, as did Sean Higgs and Nick Vincent.
Clark also had two assists, along with Armistead. Thomas and Andersen each had assists.
“We played 50 minutes and that was OK,” Daviess County coach Doug Sandifer said. “We’ve been able to rotate two nights in a row now, and I think everybody will be fairly fresh for Wednesday. We will see if we can put together one more good game to get through the region.”
