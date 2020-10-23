Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
McCracken County 4-1 3-0
Henderson County 3-1 2-0
Daviess County 2-3 1-2
Marshall County 2-4 0-3
Apollo 2-3 1-2
Friday’s games
Apollo at Daviess County
Henderson County at McCracken County
Marshall County at Todd County Central
Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
Owensboro 6-0 3-0
Grayson County 5-1 3-1
Graves County 4-2 3-1
Ohio County 1-4 1-3
Breckinridge County 2-3 0-2
Muhlenberg County 0-4 0-3
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Grayson County
Breckinridge County at Ohio County
Muhlenberg County at Graves County
Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2
Overall District
Hancock County 5-0 3-0
Owensboro Catholic 4-2 2-1
McLean County 3-1 1-1
Todd County Central 3-2 1-2
Butler County 1-4 0-3
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Butler County
Marshall County at Todd County Central
Note: Hancock County at McLean County is COVID-19 cancelation.
