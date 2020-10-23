Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

McCracken County 4-1 3-0

Henderson County 3-1 2-0

Daviess County 2-3 1-2

Marshall County 2-4 0-3

Apollo 2-3 1-2

Friday’s games

Apollo at Daviess County

Henderson County at McCracken County

Marshall County at Todd County Central

Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

Owensboro 6-0 3-0

Grayson County 5-1 3-1

Graves County 4-2 3-1

Ohio County 1-4 1-3

Breckinridge County 2-3 0-2

Muhlenberg County 0-4 0-3

Friday’s games

Owensboro at Grayson County

Breckinridge County at Ohio County

Muhlenberg County at Graves County

Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2

Overall District

Hancock County 5-0 3-0

Owensboro Catholic 4-2 2-1

McLean County 3-1 1-1

Todd County Central 3-2 1-2

Butler County 1-4 0-3

Friday’s games

Owensboro Catholic at Butler County

Marshall County at Todd County Central

Note: Hancock County at McLean County is COVID-19 cancelation.

