Apollo at Daviess County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Apollo 2-3, 1-2 in Class 6-A, District 1. Daviess County 2-3, 1-2 in district.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year: Daviess County won 49-45.
What to watch: This matchup is vital for both teams to be in position to make the Class 6-A playoffs. The loser will likely be left on the sidelines when the playoffs begin. There have been times this season when both teams looked up to the challenge of beating opponents who were better on paper. Apollo had chances to beat Henderson County when they met a couple of weeks ago at Eagle Stadium. Daviess County stayed in the game for stretches against both Owensboro and Henderson County, but the Colonels created some space in the second half with DC. Both teams will have to play their best and avoid mistakes that can be the difference in a rivalry game with additional implications.
Owensboro at Grayson County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Leitchfield.
Records: Owensboro 6-0, 3-0 in Class 5-A, District 1. Grayson County 5-1, 3-1 in district.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year: Owensboro won 51-9.
What to watch: Grayson County has put together a fine season at 4-1, but this is a definite step up in class for the Cougars. Graves County handed Grayson County a 45-0 shutout two weeks ago. Owensboro handled Graves County 42-21 last week at Rash Stadium, with the Red Devils getting several big plays for touchdowns in the second half. OHS is ranked No. 4 in Class 5-A, and is the top-rated team in 5-A per the RPI used by the KHSAA. Caden Woodcock has rushed for 975 yards at 5.6 yards a carry, and he’s scored 13 touchdowns. Graves County couldn’t keep Owensboro out of the end zone, with the Red Devils scoring in a variety of ways. That could be the case again against Grayson County.
Owensboro Catholic at Butler County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Morgantown.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 4-2, 2-1 in Class 2-A, District 2. Butler County 1-4, 0-3 in district.
Radio: None locally.
Last year: Owensboro Catholic won 63-24.
What to watch: Owensboro Catholic is trying to right itself after a rare 2-game losing streak. The Aces fell to both Owensboro and Hancock County in the last two weeks. Catholic’s 30-29 loss at Hancock County was especially difficult because it could keep the Aces locked into a second seed for the 2-A playoffs. Catholic managed 240 yards in total offense at Hancock County and never could get much going on the ground. The Aces should be able to get things done both running and passing the football against Butler County.
Breckinridge County at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Hartford.
Records: Breckinridge County 2-3, 0-2 in Class 5-A, District 1. Ohio County 1-4, 1-3 in district.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year: Breck County won 26-24.
What to watch: If Ohio County wins this game, it should have an inside track to the fourth seed in the 5-A playoffs. The Eagles have had a tough time generating much offense, although they managed 41 points in a 48-41 loss to Graves County back on Oct. 6. QDaryius Jennings has run for 652 yards and seven touchdowns in the four games Ohio County has reported stats for this season. Quarterback Kiyren Watkins has thrown for 494 yards and six touchdowns for Breck County this season.
Muhlenberg County at Graves County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mayfield.
Records: Muhlenberg County 0-4, 0-3 in Class 5-A, District 1. Graves County 4-2, 3-1 in district.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year: Graves County won 49-8.
What to watch: Graves County showed some running ability in its loss to Owensboro last week. Junior Clint McKee picked up 168 yards on 33 carries with a touchdown against the Red Devils. McKee has gone for 1,071 yards and 17 touchdowns in six games. Graves quarterback John Brown was 16-of-30 passing for 157 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Muhlenberg County is trying to get some offense going with two games left to play, including Graves County.
