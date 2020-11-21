Hancock County has been operating in a virtual meeting/practice football world the last two weeks.
“We had 25 offensive guys on a virtual meeting,” Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks said. “They’re staying engaged, watching film, communicating back and forth with coaches, by the time Saturday rolls around they’ll be ready to go, they’re gamers.”
The Hornets were in quarantine for two weeks and out of practice because of a positive COVID-19 test. They moved their Class 2-A playoff opener against Todd County Central to Saturday to make sure they were clear of the quarantine.
Hancock County has a 30-player roster, give or take.
The Hornets wouldn’t have been hitting much in practice with the postseason getting ready to start anyway.
“It’s like way we started, when we could get pads on and helmets on, we were two weeks out, we didn’t ever go full contact before first game,” Eubanks said of the delayed start of the season on Sept. 11. “You don’t want to turn them loose, then they get banged up before the first game.
“They came out and responded well against Edmonson County. We’ve always got to manage how much we hit, we would rather fly around on Friday night.”
Hancock County will be flying around against a Todd County team that the Hornets outlasted, 20-14, on Oct. 2.
Kaleb Keown made two huge touchdown catches, including one on fourth down that he went up over defenders for to tie the game 14-14.
Cole Dixon threw those passes as Hancock County’s sophomore quarterback.
“Todd County came out and had a good plan, they limited us in what we could do offensively,” Eubanks said of the first matchup at Todd County. “It was a two-and-a-half hours road trip. Todd answered every call we had.”
Darian Clay and Logan Willis put up good numbers running the football in Hancock County’s last two games, a 30-29 win over Owensboro Catholic on Oct. 16, and a 26-22 loss at LaRue County on Oct. 30 in what was Hancock County’s last regular-season game.
Clay has run for 524 yards and 10 touchdowns. Willis has run for 530 yards and four touchdowns.
If Hancock County is in another matchup where it has to throw the ball against Todd County, the Hornets would like to be able to dictate offensively.
“We like to throw more on first down so we’re not always looking at third and long,” Eubanks said. “We don’t want to get stuck in that rhythm, and if we can complete some early, it gets us a little looser. We’re geared around the run, and we want to establish that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.