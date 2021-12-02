University of Kentucky basketball players are not looking at the rankings, especially a couple of days into December. The Wildcats know they are good, and know they need to keep getting better.
Tony Barbee had an up close look at Gonzaga back on Nov. 22 in Las Vegas. The Zags dusted a Central Michigan team 107-54 that Barbee is doing a complete rebuild with this season. No. 9 Kentucky beat Central Michigan 85-57 on Monday night at Rupp Arena.
Barbee, who joined the UK bench in 2014-15, was an assistant coach for seven seasons at Kentucky and has had a long association with UK coach John Calipari. He accepted the head coaching position at CMU after the 2020-21 season.
Barbee was asked whether Kentucky’s talent was comparable to Gonzaga’s talent.
“A hundred percent,” Barbee said Monday night. “They’re as physically imposing as Gonzaga is all across the floor. And when you’ve got guards that can put pressure on the ball defensively like TyTy and Sahvir, they can put pressure on the rim and the paint. They’re a hard team to handle.”
That would be guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler. Barbee of course noticed Oscar Tshiebwe also.
“They’re a hard team to handle and then obviously their front line is one of the most dominant the country starting with Oscar,” Barbee said. “I mean, he’s a guy that impacts a game — he’s a coach’s dream. He impacts the game without ever needing the ball. What he does on the backboard hadn’t been seen in college basketball in years if not decades.”
UK at 6-1 is making a steady climb to the top 10. It faced Duke in the season opener, losing to the now No. 1 team 79-71. Duke beat former No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81 last Friday in Las Vegas.
Since that opener against Duke, UK has played a cupboard full of cupcake teams that have offered a few challenges, but mostly blowouts by an average of 28.6 points a game.
Washington claimed the team doesn’t get involved in rankings, that UK’s name is made on the court.
“The guys on this team, they don’t get up on rankings and stuff like that,” Washington said Monday night in Lexington. “You’ve still got to go out there and perform. As long as we keep working on our craft and bring that into the team, we’re going to be fine. We’re ranked where we’re ranked, as the season progresses we’re just going to keep moving up.
“Duke and Gonzaga, we kind of watched it as a team, it was high level basketball. Before the game even started we felt like we can match up with anybody in the country as well.”
Although the degree of difficulty in UK’s early schedule has been lacking, there have still been plenty of chances to learn for later in the season.
“We just go out there and do what we do, it really doesn’t matter who we play,” Washington said. “We still have more things to work on. We’ve got to find ways to get Oscar going a little more, instead of relying on offensive rebounds. We’re still figuring guys out.
“We know where we want to go, in games like this we’ve got to keep the pressure on. Where we’re trying to go we’ve got to play this game like it’s our last. We all have big visions of where this team could end up going.”
Calipari wants the team to keep pushing even though they’re hammering opponents right now.
“It’s hard because we get up big and then we try to slow down,” Jacob Toppin said. “Coach Calipari always preaches to keep the foot on the gas pedal, and that is what we need to do. I think we’re getting better at that once we get a lead. We’re still pushing the ball, we’re still moving the ball, and we’re still sharing and getting the shots that we want.”
With a break in games until Tuesday, UK can work on that continued speed thing.
