Following a successful inaugural event, the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association is set to host its second Hockey Heroes on July 23 at the Edge Ice Center.
The event, designed to help local residents with special abilities learn how to ice skate and play hockey, is set for 2 p.m. Participants are urged to show up at 1:30 for gear fitting, and then they’ll have an hour on the ice to take instruction from coaches and volunteers from OYHA.
The first one on June 24 went so well, OYHA board member Shelley Barber said, they didn’t want to wait too long for another.
“It went really good,” she said. “We had about 11 kids, so everybody had more than one person to help them on the ice. It was great to get everybody introduced to it. The gentlemen from Evansville (sled hockey) brought over sleds for us, and a couple kids used those. I have a few here in my garage that they’re letting me borrow, so I’ll have them for next week.”
It didn’t take Barber long to see how much fun everyone involved — both the participants and the trainers — had the first time around.
“I think they had a blast,” she added. “I think the kids were just amazed. We had a few kids that got on and off several times, just learning what to do. Most of the kids loved it, everybody was raving about it. I’ve heard from people, like ‘So and so had so much fun.’ I think everybody had a fantastic time.
“I think all the coaches are going to be back. The boys that volunteered, they loved it so much that we had the parents of other boys calling and asking if they could help. We’re just trying to get more kids out there and getting them on the ice and introducing them to a new sport.”
The goal, now, is to continue growing Hockey Heroes each time there’s a new outing.
“I think we’ll probably have five or so more this time, which is great for us to go slow,” Barber added. “It’s a lot of work getting everybody fitted for gear and getting them out there. I think that’s the hardest part, and getting skates for everybody.”
In the grand scheme, however, the work is nothing compared to seeing how much the event means to people who, otherwise, wouldn’t be able to play.
“It’s fantastic,” she said. “I have one little boy who always wanted to play hockey. His brothers played hockey, and he’s already gone up to the coach saying he’s going to play hockey. We had two other boys show up and already knew about hockey, and they were so excited to be on ice and play hockey and have a hockey stick and hit the puck. It was so much fun.
“We’re just hoping people spread the word and more people come to try it.”
To register early, visit owensborohockey.com. Walk-ins are also accepted and encouraged on the day of the event at Edge Ice Center at 1400 Hickman Ave.
