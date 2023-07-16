OWESPTS-07-16-23 HOCKEY HEROES

The Owensboro Rampage high school hockey team huddles before the start of practice during a past season at the Edge Ice Center. The Owensboro Youth Hockey Association is hosting its second Hockey Heroes event on July 23.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Following a successful inaugural event, the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association is set to host its second Hockey Heroes on July 23 at the Edge Ice Center.

The event, designed to help local residents with special abilities learn how to ice skate and play hockey, is set for 2 p.m. Participants are urged to show up at 1:30 for gear fitting, and then they’ll have an hour on the ice to take instruction from coaches and volunteers from OYHA.

