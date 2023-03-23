Scott Padgett still gets goosebumps.

It was March 22, 1998, at the NCAA Tournament South Region finals in St. Petersburg, when Padgett became the architect of one of the most dramatic moments in Kentucky basketball history. Having once trailed Duke by 17 points with only 9:38 to play, Padgett capped the miracle comeback by burying a game-winning 3-pointer with only 39 seconds left to send UK to the Final Four and eventually the national championship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.