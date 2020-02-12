Pairings were set via draws on Tuesday for the girls’ and boys’ KHSAA state basketball tournaments.
The Mingus Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 will be held March 11-15 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The 3rd Region champion will meet the 10th Region champion in the final game of the opening round at 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, March 12.
Meade County (73.1) is the top-ranked 3rd Region team in the Cantrall Ratings, followed by Apollo (71.9) and Owensboro Catholic (71.7).
In the 10th Region, Clark County (79.5) leads the way, followed by Campbell County (73.8) and Bishop Brossart (71.0).
Last season, Owensboro Catholic represented the 3rd Region in the Sweet 16, advancing to the semifinals after posting victories over Bethlehem and Scott County. The Lady Aces were eliminated by eventual state champion Ryle.
The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 will be held March 18-22, also at Lexington’s Rupp Arena.
The 3rd Region champion is matched against the 15th Region champion in the opening round at 7 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, March 18.
The Cantrall ratings show Owensboro ranked first in the 3rd Region (67.7), followed by Ohio County (66.5) and Muhlenberg County (65.6)
In the 15h Region, it’s Shelby Valley (66.5) at the top, followed by Johnson Central (64.5) and Martin County (63.4).
Last season, Owensboro represented the 3rd Region and was defeated by Ashland Blazer in the opening round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.