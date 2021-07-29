Daviess County will be looking to bounce back from a subpar regional tournament experience, Owensboro Catholic looks to move onward and upward behind senior standout Jakob Wellman, Owensboro hopes to evolve into a regional contender, and Apollo is building for the future.
These are a few of the primary story lines for City-County teams as they prepare for the 2021 KHSAA golf season, which gets underway on Friday with the Daviess County Invitational Tournament at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
DAVIESS COUNTYThe Panthers return a bevy of talent from last year’s team, and coach Lars King has reason for optimism.
“We have four returning players from the top five last season.” King said. “They are all very skilled players.”
The Panthers will be led by freshman Grant Broughton and senior Braden Whistle.
“Grant is a great young player who had a solid summer with multiple wins,” King said, “and I expect him to be a top player in the region this season.
“Braden is a seasoned veteran and I expect him to lead this team to numerous victories.”
Rounding out the top five for DC will be junior Dawson Lamb, senior Gabe Vincent and junior Grayson Powers.
“We have a very talented team, with five guys that averaged under 80 during tryouts,” King said. “We just need three or four of them to do that in every tournament.
“I think the key to our success is staying focused and patient.”
King is hoping the Panthers’ subpar performance in last year’s regional tournament will serve as season-long inspiration.
“We were one of the favorites to win and didn’t play very well,” King recalled. “I want that to resonate with this team. Winning another regional title is the goal this season and we have he pieces to make that happen.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The Aces finished a strong third in last year’s regional tournament, behind champion Breckinridge County and runner-up Hopkinsville, and Wellman returns for his final season to lead the Owensboro Catholic program.
“He’s an all-around phenomenal player who has improved each year,” Catholic High coach Bretnea Turner said of Wellman, who placed fifth individually in last year’s 2nd Region Tournament. “He has the maturity, the drive, and grit to compete at high levels and be a leader for this team.
“Jakob has put in a lot of work to make this season for Catholic his best yet.”
Rounding out the top three for the Aces will be juniors JT Payne and Noah Johnson.
“JT is a level-headed, confident player who has improved each year,” Turner said. “While he is only a junior, his experience on our team and length of time on varsity make him a player our younger golfers look up to.
“Noah has played in varsity events since he was in eighth grade and is always ready to compete — he has a great spirit on the golf course.”
Likely rounding out the top five for Catholic will be Houston Danzer and Hayden Crabtree.
“I am as confident as ever that our team will pull together and have a great season,” Turner said. “We have older members who are excited about the potential of the new players, and we’re looking forward to getting to work.”
OWENSBOROThe young-but-talented Red Devils are hoping to make some significant noise on the regional scene this fall.
“All of our golfers are very good athletes, many of whom are very young, but they like to compete so I think we will surprise some people, including ourselves, as the season progresses,” OHS coach Pat Hume said. “Staying positive in the game of golf is also crucial.”
The Red Devils will be led by a pair of freshmen, Will Hume and Will Rickard.
“Will Hume has improved his overall consistency and short game over last season,” Pat Hume, his father, said. “That, along with his length off the tee should result in much better scores this season.
“Will Rickard has put in a lot of time and effort to improve his overall game. He is much stronger now and is hitting the ball much farther as a result.”
Others in the mix include freshman Cole Crews and senior Ryland Chaney, with a host of players contending for the No. 5 spot.
“The future of OHS is bright as seven of the nine golfers are freshmen or eighth-graders,”Hume said. “I am excited to see how they progress ovef the next four seasons.”
APOLLOThe Eagles are a collection of young players who are hoping to trend the program in the right direction this fall.
“We’re definitely building for the future,” Apollo coach David Lyons said. “I just want to see our players be consistent about making improvements, and I’m hoping each player can improve his score by five or six strokes by the end of the season.
The Eagles’ top two players are sophomores Trevor Cecil and Ethan Clements.
“Trevor was pretty late in getting into golf, but he’s one of those kids who grinds it out every day,” Lyons said. “He works hard in all aspects of the game and he has a lot of summer tournament experience under his belt.
“Ethan is another player who works very hard every day at improving his game — he’s a solid iron player for us.”
The remainder of Apollo’s top five are sophomore Aiden Watson, freshman Morgan Julian, and eighth-grader Alex Bowlds.
“We have some talented young players who simply need more experience on the golf course,” Lyons said. “The more experience they get, the better we’ll become as a team.”
