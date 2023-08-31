With the 2023-24 college basketball season set to start in two months, the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers have been hard at work.
Classes at KWC began Aug. 22, and due to NCAA Division II rules, the Panthers weren’t able to start practicing or working out until Friday — but they’re using every opportunity to get better. Though it’s only been a few days, Wesleyan sixth-year coach Drew Cooper has been pleased with the early returns and his players’ work ethic so far.
“This time of year is really my favorite time of the year,” Cooper said Wednesday. “For anybody in this role, you don’t think of Jan. 1 as the new year. You think of the first day of school as the new year. Anytime you don’t win a national championship the year before, anytime you don’t walk away from the floor accomplishing all your goals, you don’t have any peace from March until the first day of school.
“For any basketball coach, you don’t have the stress of the games but you have the beauty of getting the guys together, building that camaraderie and sheerly coaching pure basketball. These next six weeks are going to be a lot of fun.”
Division II teams are allowed eight hours per week to practice — four hours on the floor and four on conditioning — and on Wednesday, the Panthers focused on their conditioning. Inside the turf room at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center, players rotated through four workout stations that included push-ups and jumps, jumping rope, stomach crunches with weighs and pushing weight sleds. Throughout the session, players continuously shouted praise and motivation to each other as music from a portable speaker filled the air.
Players and coaches broke every huddle with a simple but effective message: “1-2-3, believe!”
With seven returners and a strong batch of newcomers, Cooper said, now it’s time to start putting the puzzle together.
“That’s the challenge every year,” said Cooper, whose team went 15-14 last season and fell to top-seeded Walsh 75-70 in the first round of the conference tournament. “We have a lot of solid experience, even from some of the newcomers, and we have enough returners that have bought in, so I’m not worried about implementing our philosophy.
“We’ll have all the pieces, but it’s going to be a similar challenge as last year. All of our games are going to be close, all one- or two-possession games that go down the stretch, so winning key moments always comes back to your belief and your buy-in.”
Beezy Fernandez, a 6-foot-7 fifth-year big man, took the offseason to heart. After averaging 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in only 16.8 minutes per contest last season, the Spanish native spent most of the summer working out in Barcelona and lost 35 pounds in the process.
“It was a challenge,” said Fernandez, who weighed as much as 280 pounds during the spring but wants to play around 235. “The year isn’t starting now, the year started back in May. I’m excited to get back and be all together with my teammates and get back to work.
“I really think (losing weight) is going to help myself and my teammates build that trust — they see me put work in, so then they can put their work in. It’s good to build that trust, especially with so many new guys.”
For Kennedy Miles, a 6-1 senior guard who posted 5.2 points per contest last year in a reserve role, building relationships with his teammates is the top priority for now.
“In all honesty, I like all the guys we have,” he said. “The environment is positive. I think we’re going to be pretty good, and I am glad to get back on campus. I missed my guys. It’s different this year, so we’re just trying to get used to it. Culture is going to be a really big thing for us this year, and I think we’re going in a good direction right now.
“It’s a challenge and it’s exciting. The challenge is trying to get to know everybody and what everybody likes, and knowing how to talk to everybody. It’s also very exciting because we got new people around that want to learn to play basketball and want to play at a high level, so bringing in new guys that are competitive helps a lot.”
Both Fernandez and Miles are expected to play crucial roles for the Panthers this season.
“Beezy had a great summer and came back weighing under 250,” Cooper said. “Everybody can tell a difference in his mobility and his passion to play the game. This was a big summer for him, and it was good to see he committed to that across the ocean and put in all the work that he did.
“Kennedy had a remarkable spring and played good basketball down the stretch of the season, did a remarkable job in the classroom and had a great summer. Going into his fourth year (of college), there are some expectations because of his potential to contribute. I think Kennedy would be the first to tell you that he didn’t really reach that potential in year one, which is pretty normal, but year two for a young man like Kennedy Miles in the same program with the same coach — going from year one to year two is always a chance for remarkable growth.”
At the same time, the duo knows they don’t have to do it alone.
“I don’t think it’s going to be challenging because it’s going to be the whole team,” Fernandez said. “I’ve been captain of my team my whole high school career, I’ve got good experience from Montana State — we won two championships — so I’m going to try to translate it to here. It’s not only me, everybody can step up and be a leader. That’s going to be great.
“We got plenty of guys that can play, now the main challenge is we got to play together.”
