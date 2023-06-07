OWESPTS-06-07-23 KWC MBB UPDATE

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Borja Fernandez goes up for a shot over Harris-Stowe State’s Alex Nunnally on Nov. 29, 2022, at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

After finding success with transfers in his first five years at Kentucky Wesleyan College, men’s basketball coach Drew Cooper dipped back into the NCAA transfer portal to pick up a trio of newcomers as part of a six-player group recently added for 2023-24 and beyond.

Jake Evans, a 6-foot-2 guard from Louisville, joins the Panthers after playing the last three seasons at NCAA Division I Northern Kentucky; Na’Vuan Peterson, a 6-6 wing from Orlando, comes to Owensboro following two years at NJCAA Division I Lewis and Clark Community College; and Logan McIntire, a 6-5 shooting guard from Palmyra, Indiana, heads to KWC after a year at NCAA Division I Evansville.

