After finding success with transfers in his first five years at Kentucky Wesleyan College, men’s basketball coach Drew Cooper dipped back into the NCAA transfer portal to pick up a trio of newcomers as part of a six-player group recently added for 2023-24 and beyond.
Jake Evans, a 6-foot-2 guard from Louisville, joins the Panthers after playing the last three seasons at NCAA Division I Northern Kentucky; Na’Vuan Peterson, a 6-6 wing from Orlando, comes to Owensboro following two years at NJCAA Division I Lewis and Clark Community College; and Logan McIntire, a 6-5 shooting guard from Palmyra, Indiana, heads to KWC after a year at NCAA Division I Evansville.
“This will be our biggest class since my arrival at Kentucky Wesleyan,” said Cooper, who is also adding three preferred walk-ons. “This provides a remarkable opportunity to hopefully redefine some things that might be holding us back from breaking through. We graduate a great and large group of players in 2023. These young men coming in provide tremendous solace in maintaining the skill and athleticism needed to win championships at this level.”
Evans, who appeared in 62 games as a reserve for Horizon League champion NKU, was previously a standout at Louisville Male High School, where he scored 8.1 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the field and a 37.2% clip from 3-point range as a senior in 2019-20. The point guard was voted to the All-26th District Team as a junior and senior, but the No. 1 Bulldogs’ trip to the KHSAA State Basketball Tournament was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having the chance to help KWC return to the NCAA Division II Tournament alongside a group of like-minded teammates was too much of an opportunity for Evans to turn down.
“I chose Kentucky Wesleyan because of the winning tradition,” said Evans, who will have two years of eligibility remaining. “The players also treated me like family on the visit and I’m excited to help get this program back amongst the nation’s best.”
Last year at Lewis and Clark, Peterson scored a team-leading 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on 53.8% shooting from the field and 37.8% accuracy from distance.
“The moment I stepped onto campus, it honestly spoke to me,” said Peterson, who will also retain two years of eligibility. “It gave me the feeling that I can do big things and help this team and community.”
McIntire saw limited action with the Purple Aces last season but had a prolific high school career at North Harrison High School, where he scored 1,386 points and was a three-time all-conference selection. As a senior, he averaged 21.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game, shooting 58% from the field and 39% from long range, and guided the Cougars to a 19-4 record and their first sectional title in 26 years.
“I look forward to playing with such a great group of guys,” McIntire said. “I chose Kentucky Wesleyan because of the atmosphere, culture and the bright future of the basketball team and its success.”
KWC will also add walk-ons Gavin Reed, a 6-3 shooting guard who scored 9.6 points per game for Bloomington North High School this past season; Will Kirkland, a 5-11 point guard who posted 11 points and 5.5 assists per game this year at Evansville Reitz High School; and Dwayne Chatman Jr., a versatile 6-6 forward from O’Fallon, Illinois.
