One of the most surprising and encouraging performances from Week 1 of the 2021 are high school football season was the performance of the Daviess County defense, which played mightily in the Panthers’ 30-0 shutout of host Meade County in Brandenburg.
Rewind the tape to 2020, when DC surrendered an average of 35.8 points per game — a significant factor in the Panthers going winless in the City-County and finishing 3-5 overall.
Things, however, have already changed for the better this fall.
“We hoped to see exponential gains on the defensive side of the ball this season because we’ve put so much focus, emphasis and effort into it,” said Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said, whose team plays host to City-County rival Owensboro Catholic on Friday. “We spent a lot of time and effort to improve our scheme and held our players better understand their roles and responsibilities.
“Obviously, it’s very refreshing to see the fruits of our labor — defensively, we were good all the way around at Meade County.”
Senior linebacker Parker Crews was particularly good, intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble.
“It was all about the preparation I put in and the preparation the whole team put in — that’s what led to the success we had Friday night,” Crews said. “We worked together very well as a team and showed how much improvement we’ve made.
“This gives us a big boost moving forward, and it lets us know that we can be a dominant defense and we can stop anybody.”
Crews had plenty of help.
Senior linebacker Gunnar Evans and sophomore lineman Sam Clark teamed up to cause the Green Wave fumble, senior lineman Brandon Shepherd hurried the Meade County quarterback to help force one of the two interceptions, senior lineman Kaydon James had three of DC’s seven sacks, with teammates Shepherd, Evans, Clark, and junior lineman Isaac Blue also recording sacks.
“We were way more physical than we’ve been in the past,” Shepherd said. “We did a much better job of securing tackles and not allowing yards after contact.
“This was a really good performance for us, and we know we have the tools it takes to be successful. We set a lot of goals each week, and we hit a lot of those goals on Friday night.”
Brannon said DC’s ability to dictate the tenor of the contest was encouraging.
“We always knew we could be a complete, shut-down defense,” said Brannon, whose team last pitched a shutout on Sept. 7, 2018 (20-0 at Hancock County). “Once we got the lead we were able to be a lot more aggressive and blitz more often, which kept (Meade County) off-balance and caused them some problems.”
Panthers senior star quarterback Joe Humphreys left the game due to a full-body cramp early in the second half, and backup Jack Ball directed a more ground-oriented attack the rest of the way.
“The offense and defense were playing great complementary football throughout the night and this was exciting to see because we lacked that last season,” Brannon said. (Defensive coordinator) Quadarius Wallace called a really good game, mixing things up throughout, and I just think our confidence continued to grow with each series.
“We were aggressive in our approach with the lead, and this allowed us to do some good things on special teams. We recovered two onside kicks, and, really, we were able to set the tone of the game in all three phases — that was a great thing to see.”
