Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team continues its long, five-game homestand at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Sportscenter when they entertain Great Midwest Athletic Conference foe Cedarville.

And the Panthers come in on a roll.

On Thursday, hot-shooting KWC ran its record to 4-2 overall and 3-2 within the G-MAC with a rock-solid 91-67 demolition of Tiffin — shooting 66% overall and 67% from 3-point land.

Now, the Panthers step up in class to challenge Cedarville.

“They have the most returners back from last year and they’re a very good basketball team,” Wesleyan head coach Drew Cooper said. “They have the most polished guard in the league in Branden Maughmer. They’re very balanced offensively, which makes them a difficult team to defend.

“We need to come out and be our best against Cedarville.”

Indeed, Cedarville (2-2, G-MAC) comes into the game featuring five double-digit scorers, led by 6-foot-8, 220-pound center Kollin Van Horn, who averages 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Yellow Jackets also feature Maughmer (14.3 ppg), guard Quinton Green (13 ppg), forward Isaiah Speelman (11.8 ppg), and power forward TenHove Conner (11 ppg, team-best 9.7 rpg). Just below this group is forward Grant Whisman (9.7 ppg).

Cedarville is coming off Thursday’s 69-56 victory over Trevecca Nazarene in Nashville. In that one, Green led a balanced attack with 15 points.

“This is a good defensive team, too,” Cooper said. “They run a very good matchup zone.”

Wesleyan also showed exceptional balance in its rout of Tiffin, placing five players in double figures. Tre Cobbs led the way with 19 points and the Panthers also got strong scoring production from Jo Griffin, 18, Sasha Sukhanov, 17, Zach Hopewell, 15, and Jamil Wilson, 10.

KWC also rebounded with authority on Thursday, holding a 15-rebound edge on Tiffin. Wyatt Battaile secured 10 rebounds and Sukhanov added eight.

“We just had a very good all-around performance, and we’ll need the same thing against Cedarville,” Cooper said. “This is another chance to go out and play well against one of the better, more veteran teams in our conference.

“We have a great opportunity in front of us and we need to make the most of it.”

Cedarville has won three straight in the series.

• The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s team will put their 36-game home winning streak on the line at noon Saturday against Cedarville.

The Panthers are coming off Thursday’s 61-48 victory over visiting Tiffin. In that contest, Shiya Hoosier came off the bench to score a game-best 18 points.

Wesleyan enters 4-2 overall and 4-2 in the G-MAC.