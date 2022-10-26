The Daviess County and Apollo high school football teams will both compete in the upcoming KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs.
The Panthers, 6-3 entering Friday’s regular season finale at undefeated Warren East, will host North Hardin (4-5) in an opening-round game at Reid Stadium.
DC and Central Hardin last played during the 2017 Class 6-A playoffs, with the Panthers winning, 33-7.
Last season, Daviess County won 11 games, including playoff matchups over McCracken County and Henderson County, before losing in the third round to eventual state champion St. Xavier.
Apollo, 2-7 entering Friday’s regular season finale at Greenwood in Bowling Green, will visit a familiar foe in Central Hardin (8-1) for a first-round playoff game.
The Eagles dropped a 51-20 decision to the Bruins on Sept. 2 at Eagle Stadium.
Last season, Apollo was defeated at home by Henderson County, 31-26, in the first round of the playoffs.
The Daviess County-North Hardin winner will face the Central Hardin-Apollo winner in the second round, with the site yet to be determined.
Third-round playoff matchups will be determined by the Ratings percentage Index (RPI).
