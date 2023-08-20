Carter Payne, Sam Glover and Jack Quisenberry each scored a goal as Daviess County captured a 3-2 boys’ high school soccer victory over Murray on Saturday at Deer Park’s Panther Field.
Assists for DC (5-0) came from Gabe Sandefur and Glover, while goalkeeper Conner Johnson recorded five saves.
Max Rosa and Nate Wyatt scored one goal apiece for Murray (6-1).
OWENSBORO 4, CALLOWAY COUNTY 2
Sang Thang scored a hat trick at the Red Devils took a win at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
Denis Juma added a goal and an assist for OHS (3-1), Byaruhanga Mutabazi passed for two assists, and Kyle Hardison added an assist.
Landon Black made 13 saves and Alex Carpenter added four saves in goal against the Lakers (4-2).
GIRLS SOCCER OWENSBORO 13, McLEAN COUNTY 0
Sydney Lovett struck for seven goals to lead the Lady Devils to a win in Calhoun.
Ella Hall dished three assists and notched a goal for OHS (2-3), and Amiyah Thomas added two assists with a goal. Hailey Westerfield and Emma Wilkins recorded one goal and one assist apiece. Other scorers were Kayla Hernandez-Nava and Karleigh Brown, with assists by Stella Gilliam, Olivia Wilkins and Dominick Rosales.
McLean County (0-5) was outshot 21-0.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2, EVANSVILLE CENTRAL 0
Elle Brey and Allie Marston each scored as the Lady Aces won in Evansville.
Jahaira Ward added an assist for Catholic (5-1), while Abby Payne made six saves in her third shutout of the year.
