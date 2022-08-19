Daviess County lost one of the most dynamic offensive players in the nation to graduation in the form of quarterback Joe Humphreys, who in 2021 passed for a whopping 3,940 yards and 48 touchdowns as the Panthers went 11-2 and reached the Class 6-A Region 1 title game before being knocked out by eventual state champion St. Xavier.

Also lost was offensive coordinator Jordan Leach, who accepted a position on the coaching staff at Bowling Green High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.