The Daviess County High School boys’ soccer team faced a stout defensive challenge from Owensboro Catholic, but the persistent Panthers eventually got through and pulled away for a 4-0 district victory on a cool Thursday evening at Independence Bank Field.
DC, which got goals from four different players, bounced back for the win after a disappointing 4-1 setback against Bowling Green on Tuesday.
“We played well,” said DCHS coach Doug Sandifer. “Catholic just makes things really difficult. They play hard and make the box very crowded, but I thought our guys dealt with it pretty well in both halves. The effort was there.”
Following a stalemate in the early going, the Panthers (9-1, 4-0 9th District) struck in the 21st minute when junior Jack Quisenberry scored from the left side of the box.
Twelve minutes later, sophomore Saw Mu got a foot on a loose ball in the box and put it away for a 2-0 lead, which stood until intermission.
Nearly another 20 minutes passed to start the second half until senior Sam Glover scored on a corner kick from junior Cameron Bell.
DC capped off scoring in the 73rd minute on senior Keaton Goddard’s goal following a cross into the box from sophomore Taylor Hoak.
According to Sandifer, however, nothing came easy.
“You’ve just got to try to get that first one in and then maybe a second one, and stick to adjustments at halftime,” he said of playing against the Aces’ defense. “We did, and I thought the adjustments at halftime helped a little bit, but they’re hard to crack on that first goal. At least against us, they sit back with some numbers and make it difficult.”
DC finished with a 17-0 edge in shots on goal, with Catholic junior goalkeeper Ben Dawson recording four saves in net.
Aces coach Andy Donohoe was proud of his team’s effort, but with four players out due to illness and a limited bench, he knew it would be a tall task.
“If the level drops for a split second, they’re such a good team that they can take advantage of it, and they did that a few times on it,” Donohoe said of DC. “I thought we tried to set our style and to be defensive, but then to counter and get our transitions right — we want a little bit more from that.
“We tried in the second half, but you couldn’t fault our guys. They ran their socks off to do both — to do the defensive work, the dirty work, and then to try to get away in transitions.”
Sandifer credited junior midfielder Lukas Humphrey for both being disruptive at midfield and also setting the pace for the Panthers.
“Certain guys had certain jobs, and I thought guys like Lukas Humphrey played really well — won basically everything at midfield and restarted our attack,” he said. “He’s been playing fantastic all year. He did exactly what I asked him to do tonight.
“His effort on the field is really a key piece for us in the middle.”
The Panthers will return to action for a pair of games Saturday at Bowling Green’s Purples Classic, followed next week by a Thursday district matchup at Owensboro and home contests against Paul Laurence Dunbar and Louisville Butler in the annual Elliott Wells Classic on Sept. 9 at Deer Park’s Panther Field.
“This stretch from Saturday to next Saturday is going to be a big test for us. Five games in the span of about seven days and several good challenges for us and for a young team,” Sandifer added. “We’re going to have to go a little deeper on the bench this weekend to keep everybody fresh, so it’ll be interesting to see how guys handle some things.”
The Aces saw good things out of their effort, and Donohoe wants his players to carry the momentum in Tuesday’s match at Muhlenberg County and beyond.
“They’ll step forward, hopefully with confidence from this game,” he said. “We said if we can do the same next Tuesday and next Thursday and next Saturday, you put yourself in a chance to win games. I hope they can draw confidence from it, because I think they should.”
