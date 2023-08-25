Daviess County junior Cameron Bell scored two goals in the final 13 minutes to help the Panthers overcome Apollo for a 3-1 boys soccer district victory on a hot and muggy Thursday night at Deer Park’s Panther Field.
Bell, who assisted on Sam Glover’s goal that put DC up 1-0 in the third minute, scored his first goal on a penalty kick in the 67th minute after Apollo was penalized for a handball in the box. Less than two minutes later, Bell put away a corner kick from Carter Payne to essentially put the game out of reach.
Despite the win, it was an overall frustrating night for DC (7-0, 3-0 9th District).
“A very poor performance from us tonight, and I think the players know that,” Panthers coach Doug Sandifer said afterward. “Nothing was clicking. Mentally, I think we just weren’t all here, for whatever reason. Apollo had the better effort for the bulk of the game, and we were lucky to get out of here with a win.”
Following Glover’s goal, DC carried a 1-0 edge into intermission — but the Eagles didn’t go away quietly.
Apollo (2-5, 0-3) tied the contest in the 59th minute when sophomore forward Faraja Zawadi stole the ball at midfield, dribbled into open space and fired a long, high shot that floated into the inside of the right post.
“He’s done a heck of a job,” Eagles first-year coach Nikos Agisilaou said of Zawadi, a Tanzania native. “This is his second game starting for us, and he’s starting to come on.
“He’s learning, he’s learning to get into that role, he gives energy, he’s strong. That was a good strike that caught the keeper off the line, but I don’t think we got another shot after that.”
According to Sandifer, Apollo’s goal gave some life to his squad.
“They tied it up, and it seemed to energize us a little bit,” he said. “We didn’t hang our heads, but I wish that energy level had been there from the start of the game and we didn’t need to get scored on to wake us up a little bit.
“Apollo, give them a lot of credit. Their effort and hustle probably caused a lot of those issues for us, but a lot of them were also self-inflicted. We’ve just got to recognize that and understand we’ve got to keep getting better each game.”
DC finished with a 7-3 edge in shots on goal, with senior goalkeeper Conner Johnson recording a pair of saves. Apollo sophomore keeper Htee Eh made three saves.
The Eagles have made improvements since the start of the season, Agisilaou noted, but there’s much room for growth.
“We gave up a goal in the first five minutes, that’s just silly,” he said. “And then we started to play — it’s too late, we’ve already given up a goal. But, as the game went on, I liked the effort from a lot of guys.
“We’re growing as a team, we’re learning each other. But I don’t think yet — even in the games we won — we haven’t put a full 80 minutes together, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
The Panthers want to leave Thursday’s performance in the rear-view mirror.
“We need our older, more experienced players to lead this group and help these younger ones along,” Sandifer said. “At times, you see it. I think they all get along, they all like each other, but maybe chalk it up to a bad night and we’re fortunate to get the win.”
DC returns to action Saturday with a trip to McCracken County, while Apollo is off until a district home game against Owensboro on Aug. 31.
