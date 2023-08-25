Daviess County junior Cameron Bell scored two goals in the final 13 minutes to help the Panthers overcome Apollo for a 3-1 boys soccer district victory on a hot and muggy Thursday night at Deer Park’s Panther Field.

Bell, who assisted on Sam Glover’s goal that put DC up 1-0 in the third minute, scored his first goal on a penalty kick in the 67th minute after Apollo was penalized for a handball in the box. Less than two minutes later, Bell put away a corner kick from Carter Payne to essentially put the game out of reach.

