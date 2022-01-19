Daviess County got to the free-throw line and made those chances count against Meade County on Tuesday night.
The Panthers made 15-of-20 free throws on the way to a 52-45 boys basketball win at the DC gym.
They got 14 points from Max Dees, 13 points from Cole Burch and 11 from Devonte McCampbell in the victory.
McCampbell had a double-double with 11 rebounds for the Panthers. McCampbell was vital in the second half, hitting 7-of-8 free throws. Burch was one rebound short of a double-double with nine.
The Panthers’ work at the free-throw line helped offset 1-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.
DC couldn’t get separation from Meade County until the final 40 seconds. Up 46-45, DC’s Jack Payne made 3-of-4 free throws, and Burch converted a follow shot and also made 1-of-2 free throws with less than 10 seconds left to seal the win.
The Panthers went to 7-9 on the season, winning their third straight game.
“You could see it on the sidelines in the huddles, they were confident they could win the game,” DC coach Neil Hayden said. “They weren’t going to lose that game.”
DC has now won three straight at home.
“We’ve not played at home much, there’s a different feeling playing here, that’s good,” Hayden said. “I thought we played well defensively. Early in the game, we were losing our one-on-ones, but the longer the game went, we settled in and we weren’t going to get beat. We closed well.”
The Panthers have tried to get in the lane more in order to get fouled.
“Free throws, the bigs haven’t been lately,” Hayden said of how DC has been hitting free throws this season. “But the games we’re in and winning, we’re getting 20-plus free throws. It’s huge when Devonte is hitting them like he did tonight. The more we get in the lane and get paint touches, the better we are.”
DC made 18-of-36 from the floor for 50%. DC outrebounded Meade County 28-16. The Panthers committed 14 turnovers and Meade County was able to get seven points off those.
Meade County was led by Trent Knopp with 16 points. Grant Beavin added 10 points for Meade County, which is now 4-11. Meade County made 19-of-47 shots from the floor for 47%. The Greenwave were 6-of-23 on 3-pointers for 26%. Meade County only shot two free throws and made one.
Daviess County is scheduled to meet Campbellsville on Saturday in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic at Ohio County.
MEADE COUNTY 4 16 17 8 — 45
DAVIESS COUNTY 8 13 15 16 — 52
Meade County (45) — Knoop 14, Beavin 10, Parker 8, Edwards 6, Hardesty 5, Johnston 2.
Daviess County (52) — Dees 14, Burch 13, McCampbell 11, Phelps 9, Payne 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.