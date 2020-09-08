A junior-laden team nonetheless loaded with experience and talent in key positions, the Daviess County Panthers figure to make some noise in the Class 6-A level of KHSAA football this fall.
“I’ve been pleased with our players and our staff through the whole process of the preseason,” Panthers coach Matt Brannon said. “I think our staff did a good job of teaching, and that’s allowed us to put in pretty much our whole playbook.
“It hurt not being able to have 7-on-7 because we have a few positions where players are still contesting for starting spots, but that in-team competition is always good.”
Brannon has also been impressed by the way his team has handled the COVID-19 pandemic protocols that have been put in place since the beginning.
“This team has responded the right way to all that, and it’s a measure of their experience and maturity,” Brannon said. “Our guys are just excited about the chance to play a season, and we’re very much looking forward to getting started.”
OFFENSE
The Panthers return their starting quarterback in junior Joe Humphrey, who was impressive as a sophomore.
“He’s grown tremendously during the offseason, both physically and in terms of skill and leadership,” Brannon said of Humphrey. “He’s very athletic, very fluid. He’s become a great leader, and he’s put in the extra time necessary to improve his game.”
Sophomore Jack Ball is Humphrey’s backup.
Also returning is sophomore running back Bryson Parm, who enjoyed a solid 2019 season (432 yards on only 39 carries, 5 TDs).
“He’s a great runner,” Brannon said of Parm, “and he could emerge as one of the best players I’ve ever coached.”
The team’s staple will be a massive, veteran line consisting of NCAA Division I prospects Jon Nalley and Blake Henry — a pair of seniors who will hold down the tackle slots. Sophomore Isaac Blue is at center, with juniors Brandon Shepherd and CJ Schneider playing guard.
“This is our strength,” Brannon said. “We’re very strong across the line.”
Junior Alex Floyd will play tight end, along with senior Zach Head and sophomore Colin Robertson.
Wide receivers are junior Max Dees and sophomore Decker Renfrow, and slot backs are juniors Isaiah Tomes and Carter Hamilton.
“We have to establish our run to be effective,” Brannon said, “but I see us being more balanced than last year — we’ll put the ball in the air a little more this season.”
DEFENSE
Henry will anchor the Panthers’ 4-2-5 set from his tackle slot on a line that will also feature Shepherd at nose guard, with Blue, senior Addison Lear and Head seeing action at end.
The linebacker corps will include junior Parker Crews, junior Gunnar Evans, junior Will Ball, sophomore Bayley Best and Floyd.
In the secondary, Daviess County will go with junior Mason Boswell and Dees at cornerback, with Tomes and Renfrow manning the safety positions.
“Our linebacker play will be key for us,” Brannon said. “The defensive line is solid, and we need to do a good job of rotating and keeping players fresh.
“I really like the look of our defensive unit, and I think it’s just a matter of us going out there and being consistent with our assignments on every play — that, and, of course, staying healthy.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
DC returns one of western Kentucky’s top placekickers in senior Carter Hoagland, a four-year starter, and Humphrey is slated to handle the punting chores.
“Carter is a great weapon for us to have on kickoffs, field goals and extra points,” Brannon said. “And, having Humphrey as our punter gives us some potential options back there on fourth down.”
Renfrow and Parm will return kickoffs, while Tomes and Dees will bring back punts.
“Special teams is always a priority,” Brannon said, “and we’ll be solid.”
OUTLOOK
Optimism is high within the Panthers’ camp.
“I’m really excited,” said Brannon, whose team went 5-6 last fall. “From top to bottom, this could be one of the most complete teams we’ve had since I’ve been here.
“We have some dynamic athletes, and expectations here are really high — we expect a lot of ourselves this season and would like to make a run to the regional championship game like we did three years ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.