Jack Ball had a solid debut as a starting quarterback for Daviess County High School.
The sophomore threw for 115 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The yards and touchdowns helped DC to a 41-16 win over Ohio County in Friday night’s season-opener at Reid Stadium.
Ball hit 7-of-17 passes and kept the offense moving much of the night. He had to scramble some against Ohio County’s defensive pressure.
“I could’ve made more throws, but it went pretty smooth,” Ball said.
He is the backup quarterback to Joe Humphreys, but the junior returning starter was in a 2-week quarantine after being around someone with COVID-19. Humphreys is supposed to rejoin the Panthers on Sunday and will resume his starting role.
Ball looked at the job coach Matt Brannon and his staff gave him Friday as pretty simple.
“I was just trying to step up and fill those shoes a little, and wait for him to get back,” Ball said.
The touchdown passes were to another sophomore, Decker Renfrow, who made five catches for 99 yards.
Ball hit Renfrow for a 29-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone on 4th-and-26 late in the first quarter. That score put the Panthers up 14-7.
The other touchdown was a 17-yard pass, also on fourth down, in the fourth quarter which put the Panthers up 34-16.
DC put up 335 yards in total offense, and running for 220 yards was a key. Bryson Parm ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
“”We were just able to run the ball. The O line stepped up, and Bryson was really comfortable in the game,” Ball said. “We knew Decker could make some plays.”
Having two weeks to practice with the first team was helpful for Ball.
“It was good to get some practice in,” Ball said. “This will help me.”
Ball didn’t get nervous until right before kickoff of his first start.
“After the first drive I was able to calm down, settle in a little bit,” Ball said.
Brannon gave Ball, who is listed as 5-foot-6, an endorsement on keeping things under control.
“He did exactly what we wanted him to do, manage the game, take a risk here and there,” Brannon said.
Humphreys will be back to start preparing for DC’s next matchup, at Owensboro High School on Friday.
“Joe was primed and ready to go,” Brannon said of the preseason practices before Humphreys was in quarantine. “He looks great, he’s grown, he has a great arm. This was just one of those things we’re going to have to deal with. The good thing for us is he comes back fully healthy, ready to go.”
