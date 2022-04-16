Daviess County High School continued hitting the baseball with authority on Friday night.
The Panthers dropped Apollo 10-2 in a 9th District baseball matchup at Panther Park.
They got 11 hits and scored in every inning except the first. The game was played in a light drizzle/rain through the first three innings.
“It’s contagious, they feed off each other,” DC coach Austin Clay said of DC’s hitting lately. “Just having some success early this season, they don’t get too down if they make an out. I think they know they’re always one pitch away, one pitch at a time. They are doing a great job right now.”
Brock Brubaker hammered the ball for the Panthers, hitting a double to score two runs, and a long home run to score two more runs and make it 10-1 in the bottom of the sixth. The double to shallow right field put the Panthers up 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Decker Renfrow was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Owen Payne was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Lake Wilson was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Layton Huskisson scored two runs, as did Cason Troutman, who was 2-for-4. Jackson Loucks was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Payne was the winning pitcher who went 5.2 innings, allowing one hit and one run, while striking out five and walking eight.
“Owen Payne threw strikes, he attacked better than normal,” Clay said. “When he’s in the strike zone he’s tough to hit.”
Daviess County went up 3-0 in the second inning and didn’t look back. The Panthers are 11-4, 2-1 in the 9th District.
Nick Judd took the loss for Apollo (12-5). Judd gave up six hits, struck out seven and walked four in four innings.
“The Judd kid is really good, even in conditions like this,” Clay said. “We did a good job of working around, taking what he gave us.”
Dayton Brown and Josh Mayes got the hits for Apollo.
“You’ve got to hand it Payne, he threw a good game, their defense made the plays they needed to make,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “Daviess County played a better baseball game than Apollo tonight. Tip your cap to them, they swung the bats well, they played clean defense. That’s a good baseball team that put together a good game behind a good pitcher.”
APOLLO 001 000 1 — 2 2 1
DAVIESS COUNTY 031 222 x — 10 11 1
WP-Payne. LP-Judd. 2B-Brubaker, Wilson (DC). HR-Brubaker (DC).
