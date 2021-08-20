After a promising 2-1 start, Daviess County dropped four of its final five games in 2020, including a 49-42 decision at Henderson County in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs.
The Panthers will be attempting to rectify that trend, of course, this fall.
“We’re coming off a good summer, and we’ve been able to create depth at some positions,” Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said. “We played very well in our 7-on-7 competitions, which is encouraging and confidence-building for our team.”
“Defense has been an area of emphasis for us during the offseason, and we’re making the adjustments that are necessary for us to be better this season.
“All in all, we’re in a good place heading into the season.”
Particularly on offense, where highly touted quarterback Joe Humphreys — an NCAA Division 1 prospect — returns for his senior season, and where junior running back Bryson Parm hopes to shine again after rushing for more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore.
OFFENSEWith Humphreys and Parm in tow, the Panthers should once again have little trouble putting points on the board.
“Joe is just an outstanding all-around quarterback,” Brannon said. “He’s the fastest player on our team and also one of the strongest players on our team.
“He continues to work hard to improve every aspect of his game, and he looks very technically sound. He’s a combination of speed and power as a runner, he makes the right decisions in the run-pass option (RPO), and he has a tremendous presence in the pocket — he’s the total package.”
Parm is also a major threat.
“As good as he was last season, he looks better this year,” Brannon said of Parm. “He’s developed more, physically, and he came into the year with a lot more confidence — Bryson is just a really solid football player.”
Others who will see action at running back include junior Damarien Garner and senior Gunnar Evans.
Junior Decker Renfrow and senior Max Dees head up a solid receiving corps, which includes senior Isaiah Tomes, senior Carter Hamilton and sophomore Luke Floyd.
“Decker is probably our best overall receiver — a great route-runner with speed in the open field,” Brannon said. “Max is just such a competitor. He has great hands and is always looking to make the big play.”
Junior center Isaac Blue, starting for the third season, heads up a line that also features junior left tackle Preston Crosley, junior left guard Miles Miller, junior right guard Braden Boling and senior right tackle Brandon Shepherd.
“We know we can score points — we’ve been very good at that for the past several years,” Brannon said, “but we’re also working on controlling our drives and playing complementary football.”
DEFENSE
The Panthers’ fortunes this fall may hinge on how much improvement the team can exhibit with regard to stopping the opposition.
“This is an area where we need to improve,” Brannon acknowledged, “and our guys are taking it personally.
“We understand that we gave up too much yardage and too many points last season, and the mindset out here is that we’re going to do everything possible to play better on defense this season.”
DC’s multiple 4-2-5 scheme will be led by Blue at tackle.
“Isaac could be the best defensive lineman in our area this season,” Brannon said.
Shepherd and Boling will see action at nose guard, with senior Chris Vance and sophomore Sam Clark manning the end slots.
Linebackers will include Evans, senior Parker Crews and junior Jack Ball, also the team’s backup quarterback.
The Panthers’ secondary will feature Tomes at strong safety and Hamilton at free safety, with Dees and senior Mason Boswell playing cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMSHumphreys returns as punter, and junior Sean Higgs will serve as kicker.
“Joe’s a very good punter, and he’s also a threat to run or pass back there,” Brannon said. “Higgs has a strong leg, and he’ll do a solid job for us.”
Parm, Hamilton and Renfrow will return kicks, as well as newcomer Cole Burch.
“We feel very good about our return game, and our special teams unit in general,” Brannon said. “We should be in pretty good shape here.”
OUTLOOKDaviess County maintains lofty goals in the ultra competitive 6-A classification.
“We want to win a regional championship for the first time in program history,” Brannon said. “You can’t win a state championship without first winning a regional title, so that’s what we’re shooting for.
“For us to be in a position to do this we have to limit injuries, manage our workload and keep our skill players as fresh as we possible.
“Defensively, we’ve got to get stops and create some turnovers.”
