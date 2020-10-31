Daviess County’s football team bounced back in a big way from last week’s City-County loss to archrival Apollo — belting Warren East 56-14 on Friday night in Bowling Green.
Quarterback Joe Humhreys and running back Bryson Parm both had big games for the Panthers.
Humphreys completed 16-of-27 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed seven times for 93 yards and another score.
Parm, meanwhile, carried 26 times for 157 yards and scored a pair of TDs.
Daviess County (3-4) also got touchdown receptions from Decker Renfrow, Carter Hamilton and Parker Crews, and DaMarion Garner added a rushing TD.
Isaac Blue scored a defensive touchdown on a scoop-and-score fumble return.
Warren East (2-5) was limited to just 81 total yards, while the Panthers amassed 430 total yards of offense.
Daviess County wraps up regular-season play next Friday with a City-County battle against host Owensboro Catholic at Steele Stadium.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 46, BALLARD MEMORIAL 0
Winless in their first five games of 2020, the Mustangs climbed into the victory column in a big way by blasting the host Bombers in Barlow.
Caden Revelette led the way for Muhlenberg County (1-5), scoring a trio of touchdowns — one receiving, one rushing and one via a punt return.
Quarterback Trevor Nolen threw touchdown passes to Revelette and Donovan McCoy.
The Mustangs also got rushing touchdowns from Eli Hawkins and Zach Hardin.
Ballard Memorial slipped to 0-7 with the loss.
Muhenberg County returns to action on Friday night hosting Breckinridge County in a Class 5-A district game at Mustang Stadium in Greenville.
LARUE COUNTY 26, HANCOCK COUNTY 22
The Hornets suffered their first loss of the season as the homestanding Hawks prevailed in Hodgenville.
Hancock County entered the contest 5-0, but had not played since defeating Owensboro Catholic 30-29 on Oct. 16 at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
The Hornets are scheduled to play McLean County in a key Class 2-A district game next Friday night.
BUTLER COUNTY 44, OHIO COUNTY 34
Ohio County’s losing streak stretched to five games with a home loss to neighboring rival Butler County at Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium in Hartford.
The Eagles slipped to 1-6 on the season, while the Bears snapped a five-game losing skid to improve to 2-5.
Ohio County will wrap up its regular-season slate next against visiting Franklin-Simpson.
