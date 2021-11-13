Daviess County got big numbers from quarterback Joe Humphreys and his pass catchers on the way to a 51-28 win over Henderson County in the KHSAA Class 6-A, District 1 championship game.
The Panthers advanced to the third round for the second time in program history with the victory over HC on a chilly Friday night at Reid Stadium. They will meet St. Xavier in Louisville next Friday in the Class 6-A state quarterfinals.
“With this group, I think the biggest thing is the redemption we had from last year,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “It was a disappointing year (2020), we knew they could be special. To see all their work come to fruition, and the coaches too. Everything is going in the right direction, we’re just proud.”
DC has now won nine in a row and is 11-1. Henderson County finished 7-5.
“We knew Henderson would be a tough matchup,” Brannon said. “They came out and ran it down our throats. We were trying to steal possession as much as we could, scoring every opportunity we’d get.
“We had some guys banged up, had some players step up. Really proud of where we are.”
Humphreys hit 15-of-24 passes for 62.5%, 259 yards and five touchdowns. The senior also ran six times for 65 yards and two more touchdowns.
Gunnar Evans ran for 103 yards on 13 carries.
Max Dees made five catches for 118 yards. Isaiah Tomes had three catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Decker Renfrow also had two catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Renfrow toe-tapped on his first touchdown to stay inbounds in the end zone and give DC a 41-21 lead with seven minutes left. Renfrow’s second catch of the game was a 40-yard touchdown that pushed DC in front 48-21 and came two plays after DC recovered an onside kickoff.
The Panthers had built a 28-7 lead on Luke Floyd’s 24-yard touchdown catch on a 4th-and-10 play, a Humphreys 3-yard scoring run, a Humphreys 17-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Tomes and a Humphreys sidearm quick throw to Tomes that he turned into a 28-yard touchdown pass play.
The rollout and throw in a tight space were impressive.
“I know Joe well, we’ve practiced so much together, he’s always looking to make a play,” Tomes said. “It surprised me a little bit, but he put it right on the money. We practice that every once in a while.”
“It was amazing,” Brannon said of that pass and catch. “We were getting ready to kick off and I was like, ‘I’ve got to go watch the replay of this.’ ”
Henderson County’s offensive line kicked loose Jordan Wright for a 63-yd TD run that cut Daviess County’s lead to 14-7 with 11 minutes left in the second quarter. Wright also had a 2-yard touchdown run and Seth Goben had a 9-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that got HC within 28-21.
Daviess County had 439 yards in total offense compared to 339 for Henderson.
Humphreys scored on a 12-yard touchdown run that pushed that lead back out to 34-21. DC also got a 28-yard field goal from Shawn Higgs.
Goben hit Kani Smith with a 39-yard touchdown pass for Henderson to close the scoring.
HENDERSON COUNTY0 7 14 7 — 28
DAVIESS COUNTY7 14 13 17 — 51
DC-Floyd 24 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
DC-Humphreys 3 run (Higgs kick)
HC-Wright 63 run (Cruse kick)
DC-Tomes 17 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
DC-Tomes 28 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
HC-Wright 2 run (Cruse kick)
HC-Goben 9 run (Cruse kick)
DC-Humphreys 12 run (kick failed)
DC-Renfrow 11 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
DC-Renfrow 40 pass from Humphreys (Higgs kick)
DC-Higgs 28 FG
HC-Smith 39 pass from Goben (Cruse kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.