With their sights set on reaching the NCAA Division II Tournament, the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers are preparing themselves for a tough campaign ahead — and, by all accounts, they’re welcoming the challenge.
KWC announced its 2023-24 regular-season schedule Tuesday, with a slate that includes seven consecutive home games to start the year and a slew of tough out-of-conference opponents. The Panthers also won’t play more than two straight contests on the road all season, but they aren’t taking anything for granted.
“You want to collect as many Division II wins as you can, and these are all very bonafide, very legit Division II programs that we’re playing,” Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said Wednesday. “And that speaks to the whole landscape of Division II basketball. I think there are 350 teams out there that are very, very even and fighting similar battles to a certain extent. Each opponent is going to be a war.
“It’s an opportunity for our program to collect some really, really good wins and, hopefully, have that benefit of talking about an at-large bid down the stretch of the season.”
The regular season starts Nov. 10-11 with a pair of games in the G-MAC/GLIAC/GLVC Crossover, which Wesleyan is hosting for the first time. Winning against teams from other conferences in the Midwest Region, Cooper said, should help his team’s resume.
“I’m happy that these teams have got to come back and play us at home, because we’ve gone on the road for the Crossover the last few years,” he said. “We’ve been waiting three years to host it.
“I think our guys have got to be excited about that weekend. We’ll see first-hand how important these head-to-head matchups are when deciding which eight teams make the NCAA Tournament.”
Of Wesleyan’s eight non-conference games, seven of them will be at the Sportscenter, including a Nov. 20 matchup against Delta State as the Panthers welcome children from local schools for a field trip.
Cooper only expects the schedule to get tougher when his team enters league play, too.
“The G-MAC is going to be the same old G-MAC,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the end of the COVID (waiver) effects — there are a few teams with graduate schools that are going to have fifth- and sixth-year players. I feel like the impact of that is a little less and less every year, but nonetheless, Findlay’s two best players were four-year seniors that are coming back, Ashland’s best player and the league player of the year, Brandon Haraway, was a four-year senior, but he’ll be back.
“There are some teams out there that benefit from that COVID scenario more than we do because of grad school, but when you’re in the heat of the battle, that doesn’t make a difference. We have older and experienced kids, too, and I think we have the size and physicality to cause some problems.”
By the end of the year, it wouldn’t surprise Cooper if the G-MAC stands as the best conference in the Midwest Region.
“The depth and level of play is every bit as well-rounded from team to team as the old-school GLVC days,” he said. “I loved those days, I was at Bellarmine in those days, but the way this conference has grown, it’s every bit as balanced and well-rounded night in and night out as the GLVC was.
“There’s no reason to think that the G-MAC will not be the strongest conference in the region this year. It’s going to be a night-in and night-out grind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.