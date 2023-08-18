Following a lackluster first half, the Daviess County High School boys’ soccer team regrouped after intermission to pull away for a 3-0 victory over district rival Owensboro on Thursday at the Deer Park Soccer Complex.
Sam Glover punched in a pair of goals to bookend the Panthers’ scoring, but the win didn’t come without its struggles.
“The first half was, honestly — I think it was terrible,” said Glover, a senior forward. “It was the worst half we’ve played. But, the second half, coach had a talk with us during halftime and got us motivated, so we played better the second half.
“I think we came in thinking it was going to be an easy game, but it wasn’t. We had to work for it. And we did the second half.”
Glover opened scoring in the 18th minute when he took a ball down the right side of the field and simply took a chance with a shot into the box. He later essentially put the game out of reach with another goal in the 71st minute, which came after a long through ball up the middle from junior midfielder Lukas Humphrey that left Glover one-on-one with Owensboro goalkeeper Landon Black.
“I beat the guy and I looked for someone to pass to in the box, but no one was there,” Glover said of his first goal. “So I thought, ‘Take the shot.’ The second one was the same thing. The keeper came out, so I just chipped it and tapped it over the keeper.”
The Panthers (4-0, 2-0 9th District) also got a goal from freshman Ethan Allen, who corralled a deflection on junior Jack Quisenberry’s shot attempt and found the back of the net for a 2-0 advantage in the 66th minute.
DC coach Doug Sandifer credited Owensboro (2-1, 1-1), which commanded the edge in first-half shot attempts, for making things difficult.
“Owensboro absolutely outplayed us in the first half,” Sandifer said. “We were very lucky to be up a goal at halftime. I thought they were definitely the better team. We just seemed very sluggish and disorganized in the midfield, and our forwards weren’t working on the defensive side of the ball.
“The two main things we focused on at halftime was our defensive effort and organization.”
After halftime, though, the Panthers put forth a much-improved performance.
“I don’t think it was the prettiest overall game either way, but our effort was better,” Sandifer noted. “We were still making some poor decisions on our defensive half when we won the ball, maybe picking the wrong paths to make it out.
“But again, it’s a good district win, you take it anytime you can get one of those, and we’ll see them again in a few weeks — and I’m sure it’ll be another battle. You take these and you go home.”
OHS coach Ryan Haley pointed to his own team’s defensive miscues as one of the reasons for the loss.
“I thought that we won the first half, even though the scoreboard didn’t indicate it,” he said, “and I thought that they won the second half. They’ve got a kid (Glover) who’s faster than us, so when we got sucked out — center backs wanting to pinch up and enter the midfield, leaving holes in behind. We made them well aware it’s something we don’t want them to do, and that left space behind for them to counter-attack. All three goals came on counter-attacks.
“It’s not a difficult thing to fix, it just takes these boys learning their lesson. I think the lesson is learned.”
Now that the Devils have seen what their district competition looks like, Haley expects an improved effort moving forward.
“As long as we stay disciplined, we don’t allow (three goals) to happen,” he said. “And then we’ve got to finish our chances, because we were all over the net in that first half ... When they walked away, they’re all extremely disappointed because they know it’s a game that we could have won.”
Black finished with two saves in goal for OHS, while DC senior goalkeeper Conner Johnson recorded one save.
Both teams return to action Saturday, with the Panthers hosting Murray and OHS welcoming Calloway County.
