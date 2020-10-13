Daviess County needed convincing in its Boys’ 9th District Soccer Tournament opening game against Owensboro at Apollo High School’s Eagle Stadium.
The Panthers were favorites heading into the tournament, and they found themselves in a scoreless tie at halftime Monday night.
DC had to climb out of a 1-goal hole before it could prevail 3-1 and reach both the district championship game and the 3rd Region Tournament.
“You get to half 0-0 and we didn’t have great chances because I didn’t feel like we were the aggressive team,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “We were passive. We were predictable. We were slow. That’s usually a sign of a team that came in thinking it was going to be a cakewalk.”
DC fell behind 1-0 when Hser Thaw converted a free kick from 30 yards two minutes into the second half.
“It didn’t surprise me at all, the goal they scored,” Sandifer said. “It may have been the best thing to happen to us, for them to score and to score early. We had plenty of time. That may have been the punch to the gut we needed to pick up our play.”
Daviess County evened things 1-1 in the 58th minute when Carson Thomas found Hunter Clark with a pass from the left side that Clark fired quickly from 15 yards out.
DC immediately picked up its pace with the ball. Clark hit Hayden Glover with a pass that Glover had a good angle to put quickly in the net in the 61st minute.
Thomas gave DC the insurance goal it really needed in the 73rd minute, with Thomas getting a second chance on a ball off the crossbar. Clark made the initial serve of the ball.
“We like to serve those free kicks into dangerous spots, you put them in dangerous spots a lot of times good things happen,” Sandifer said. “Teams have a tough time clearing them far, you get a shot off a clear, and that’s kind of what happened, the clear lands where we want it to, Carson composes himself and puts it in.
“Until the third goal it wasn’t really comfortable, because anything can happen to tie it back up.”
DC got better chances in the second half because it went more toward the OHS net.
“The goal didn’t really shake us,” Sandifer said. “We kept playing. We picked up the aggression a little bit as far as running through, we stuck to what we do, and got a couple of goals out of plays we like to get looks from.
“What got us the first goal was being quicker, being a little more aggressive, breaking their clears up, instead of letting them cleanly clear we were breaking things up. Our forwards were pressuring a little bit, creating opportunities.”
Daviess County will take a 9-2-2 record into Thursday’s championship game.
Owensboro Catholic and Apollo will meet Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. with the winner playing DC.
Owensboro finished 1-9-1 but pushed Daviess County to the limit in two games the season.
“We haven’t had the season ideally we wanted, but in each game our guys have fought hard,” OHS coach Ryan Haley said. “These guys showed up every day and believed in themselves. They came in and didn’t care about our record.
“We set out with the mind that we were down 2-0 from the beginning, so we have to play catch-up.”
That strategy made Daviess County have to convince itself it would win.
