The Daviess County High School boys’ soccer team will be in a familiar position against a familiar foe on Monday night in Bowling Green.
The Panthers (14-2-2) will battle 4th Region champion South Warren (14-1-1) in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 KHSAA Boys’ State Soccer Tournament, and the match will be played at 7 p.m. at Warren Central High School.
DC, the state tournament runner-up a year ago, advanced on Saturday with a 1-0 first-round victory at McCracken County.
Now, two days later, the Panthers are on the road again.
“They’re very solid at every position — there’s not a weak spot in their lineup,” Daviess County coach Doug Sandifer said of the Spartans, who moved to the quarterfinals via a COVID-19 forfeit when 2nd Region champion Henderson County was unable to compete.
“They have a couple of guys up top who are big and dangerous, and, obviously, they will be more rested than us, but we’ll just have to see how all this shakes out. It’s a quick turnaround for us, but we’ll be ready to compete.”
Coach Tom Alexander’s South Warren squad is led by senior forward Eldin Velic (18 goals, 6 assists), junior forward Kiram Mujic (12 goals, 6 assists), and senior forward Aljin Alemic (9 goals, 4 assists).
The Spartans’ top playmaker is senior midfielder Anthony Cano, who has produced a team-high 12 assists to go with seven goals.
South Warren has outscored its opposition to the tune of 72-8 this season, but Daviess County battled the Spartans to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 29 at Deer Park. Senior midfielder Declan Armistead scored unassisted for DC, and the Spartans got a goal from Cano off an assist from senior defender David Mung.
“That was a very evenly matched game,” Sandifer said. “They had some opportunities and so did we.
“I think the key for us will be to stay focused for 80 minutes. In the postseason, where you’ve got evenly matched teams competing, a lot of it comes down to a funky goal, a critical mistake, or a penalty — even a brief lapse can be the difference between winning and losing.”
The Panthers are led by senior forward Hunter Clark, who has produced team-high totals of 20 goals and 14 assists. Junior fullback Tanner Anderson (15 goals, 7 assists) and Armistead (13 goals, 7 assists) also have had big seasons.
Meanwhile, sophomore midfielder Sean Higgs (7 goals, 6 assists) scored the lone goal on Saturday at McCracken County, where DC junior goalkeeper Cody Clark earned the shutout.
