After returning all of their top players from last season, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s and women’s golf teams are looking for big results in 2023-24.
The Wesleyan men, who finished eighth in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship in April, return all-league selection Tyler Nickol to lead a group of experienced Panthers.
The senior posted nine rounds of par or better last season, including five finishes within the top 15 and four inside the top 10. Nickols ranked 12th in the G-MAC with a 74-stroke tournament average and became the first KWC golfer to earn all-league honors since 2018.
Juniors Evan Beery (76.2 average, 37th in G-MAC) and Jonah Graham (76.4, 42nd in G-MAC) also played in every event last year, with Graham leading the Panthers at the G-MAC Championship with a three-day 226 to tie for 24th individually. Redshirt junior Ayden Gillilan (78.8 average, 60th in G-MAC), junior Evan Schmuacher (79.9, 64th) and sophomore Harrison Sallee (81.5, 69th) will also look to make more of an impact in 2023-24 after seeing valuable playing time a season ago.
The season is set to begin Sept. 11-12 at the Malone-Glenmoor Invitational in Canton, Ohio, as the Panthers compete in the event for the third consecutive year. Last season, Wesleyan finished 10th in the 54-hole event, getting scores from Beery (222, T28th), Gillilan (224, T38th), Graham (226, T48th), Nickol (229, T57th) and Schumacher (231, T62nd).
KWC will also compete at the Kyle Ryman Memorial in Tiffin, Ohio, on Oct. 2-3; at the Midwest Regional in St. Albans, Missouri, on Oct. 9-10; at the McKendree Bearcat Invitational in Lebanon, Illinois, on Oct. 16-17; and will host the annual Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational at the Pearl Club on Oct. 28-29.
Following a two-month break, the Panthers will resume at the Saint Leo Invitational in Saint Leo, Florida, on Feb. 19-20 before closing out the spring at the Great Midwest Championship at the Pearl Club on April 22-23.
On the women’s side, Wesleyan also returns a wealth of players looking to build off of last year’s performances.
Maddie Zimmerman returns as a fifth-year student-athlete after leading Wesleyan with an 86-stroke tournament average last season. Also back are Megan Bryan (87) and Audrey Koetter (88), among others.
The Panthers recently received national recognition from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association with the 2022-23 WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award — ranking 25th in Division II with a 3.586 grand-point average — and will compete in five tournaments this year.
KWC will travel to Michigan to play in a pair of events with the GVSU Gilda Club Laker Invitational on Sept. 23 and the Lady Bulldog Invitational on Sept. 24-25. Wesleyan will then travel to the McKendree Bearcat Invitational on Oct. 16-17; host the inaugural Bill Cratbree Invitational at the Pearl Club on Oct. 22-23; and close out the regular season at the Music City Invitational in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Oct. 30-31.
Bill Crabtree and wife Ying served as assistant coaches at Wesleyan in 2017-19. Bill, a Wesleyan alum, died in March 2019.
“Bill was an extraordinary person,” said KWC golf coach Ken Badylak. “We have been looking for a way to honor his memory and kept coming back to hosting a college golf event and attaching his name to it. The good folks at Visit Owensboro and The Pearl Club have gone the extra mile in providing resources and a venue to play championship-level golf.
“I think Bill would have been proud to have been a part of this event and we will do our best to share his memory.”
