Daviess County learned a lesson in last Friday’s KHSAA Class 6-A football playoff opener against McCracken County, and head coach Matt Brannon believes the experience will serve the Panthers well moving forward.
DC remains at Reid Stadium on Friday to take on another district rival, Henderson County, in a second-round game that will kick off at 7 p.m.
“McCracken played well at the start, and it was a good dose of medicine for us,” Brannon said. “It made us fully understand that we’re going to get our opponent’s best shot with elimination on the line. We have to understand that each week it’s going to get tougher and tougher.”
The red-hot Panthers (10-1) recovered nicely last week, finishing off the Mustangs 55-31, and they will bring the momentum that accompanies an eight-game winning streak into their second meeting with the Colonels — a team DC defeated 38-17 on Oct. 15 at Reid Stadium.
Henderson County (7-4) is seeking to take care of some unfinished business from the 2020 season.
“They left a lot of things undone last year, so they’re going to come in here and play with a lot of purpose,” said Brannon, noting that the Colonels won two playoff games and reached the Region 1 championship game before being knocked out by not an opponent, but COVID. “They got some redemption last week at Apollo in a tough game, and they’ll be ready to play.”
Against Apollo, Henderson was led by running back Jaheim Williams (162 yards, TD) and quarterback Seth Goben, who ran for two touchdowns and passed for another.
“They have been trending with an option attack in their offensive scheme — we need to play good assignment-based defense,” Brannon said. “Williams and Jordan Wright are dynamic backs we need to keep in front of us.”
The Panthers, meanwhile, are led by Kentucky Mr. Football candidate Joe Humphreys, a 6-foot-5 senior quarterback who has completed 233-of-339 passes for 3,530 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 15 TDs.
Last week against McCracken County, Humphreys hit on 22-of-31 aerials for 323 yards and three touchdowns; rushing for two more scores.
DC’s high-octane offense also features senior running back Gunnar Evans (848, six TDs), who rushed for 104 yards and a TD last week, along with wide receiver Max Dees, who leads the team with 61 receptions for 972 yards and eight touchdowns.
Evans, from his linebacker post, leads the Panthers in tackles (117), followed by Parker Crews (112).
Brannon believes blocking well for his star QB will be vital in this one.
“We need to protect Joe and then take what their defense gives us — they’re going to bring some pressure, and we have to be prepared for that,” Brannon said. “Otherwise, we just need to get into our offensive rhythm and do what we do well on the football field.
“I also believe it will be important for us to start well and make Henderson County play from behind.”
Daviess County will be without junior running back Bryson Parm, who suffered his second broken collarbone of the year last week against McCracken County. Parm, who scored six touchdowns in only three games since returning from his first collarbone injury, is out of the season, according to Brannon.
