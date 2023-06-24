Piece by piece, the 2023-24 Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team is coming together.
After adding six players in their initial recruiting haul last month, the Panthers have inked three more — bringing their total number of rostered players to 16.
By all accounts, the last few months have been a success.
“I know we’re all 0-0, but I couldn’t be more pleased with how the spring and early summer has gone,” said KWC head coach Drew Cooper, entering his sixth season with the Panthers. “We have signed some very good players, and I think we’re all anxious for the first day of practice on Aug. 25.”
Aleksa Rakic, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound center, joins Wesleyan with one year of eligibility left after transferring from Palm Beach Atlantic. The Serbian native averaged 4.7 points per game and shot better than 50% from the field as a key bench contributor last season.
“Aleksa brings a wealth of successful Division II experience, where he positively impacted the interior in a very good conference,” Cooper said of Rakic, who’s played in 75 games in his college career.
Also coming to the Panthers will be a pair of teammates from Don Bosco Academy in Crown Point, Indiana: Dom Subota, a 6-3 guard from Sydney, Australia, and Jack Mahoney, a 6-10 center from St. John, Indiana.
Subota has played on numerous club teams in recent years in New South Wales, including a state championship run as the Ryde Bulls’ MVP in 2022.
“You never know what’s going to happen when the balls are rolled out, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Dom becomes as impactful of a freshman as I’ve coached,” Cooper said. “His IQ, skills, and background in rugby will serve him well here — he can really play.”
More from this section
Meanwhile, Mahoney has all the potential to succeed with the Panthers.
“Jack has a great skillset and great length,” Cooper added. “He lost over 30 pounds late in his high school career and if he continues to make leaps through hard work and grit, he’ll have a great career at this level.”
The three have all gained valuable experience on their respective paths to Owensboro and will provide fresh talent as the Panthers look to put last season’s 15-14 campaign in the rear-view mirror.
They’ll join fellow signees Jake Evans, Logan McIntire and Na’Vaun Peterson, a trio of transfers who were added in May, and returners like 6-7 fifth-year big man Beezy Fernandez (8.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg), 6-5 junior forward Eddy Jones Jr. (7.2 ppg), 6-1 senior guard Kennedy Miles (5.2 ppg, 2.4 apg), 6-3 senior forward Alex Gray (2.5 ppg), 6-3 senior wing Kaeveon Mitchell (2.5 ppg), 6-10 senior center Fares Remouche and 6-foot sophomore guard Carter Bischoff.
The 2023-24 Panthers will feature a solid mix of youth and experience, proven talent and untapped potential, and size and speed. All of them have played some form of high-level basketball, whether it’s at the high school level, with club teams or at prep school. And, above all else, they know the history and expectations that come with joining a program like Wesleyan.
Nearly every player, if not all, have expressed their desire to play for a tradition-rich program. On their visits to Owensboro, it becomes apparent rather quickly just how much the city and KWC fans support their team.
Of course, games aren’t necessarily won on the recruiting trail — they’re won on the court. KWC will need tremendous internal growth from its returners, as well as a quick sense of buy-in from its newcomers. Early practices will be key as the Panthers build chemistry with so many new faces.
But, as Cooper and his staff continue marching toward the start of next season, they’re on the right track.
