Daviess County rolled over host Owensboro 5-0 in a boys’ high school soccer match between 9th District rivals on Thursday night at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
“Overall, we played pretty well,” Panthers coach Doug Sandifer said. “Good stuff happened because we were looking for combinations.
“We had five different players score goals and that’s always nice to see.”
DC (8-1-3, 5-0 in 9th District) got goals from Hayden Boswell, Sean Higgs, Carter Payne, Dax Sandifer, and Nick Vincent.
Panther assists came from Carson Thomas and Tyler Wilkerson.
The Red Devils fall to 5-4 overall and 1-3 in district play.
VOLLEYBALL OHIO COUNTY SWEEPS MUHLENBERG
The visiting Lady Eagles swept the Lady Mustangs 25-13, 25-17, 25-14 in a battle between 10th District rivals in Greenville.
Leading the way for Ohio County were Caroline Law (6 kills, 14 digs), Kaitlyn Sampson (3 kills, 9 digs), Camryn Kennedy (8 kills, 8 assists), Lindsey Bryant (5 digs), Heaven Vanover (9 kills, 4 digs), Madison Kircher (5 digs), and Madison Decker (3 kills, 4 digs).
The Lady Eagles improve to 7-8, while Muhlenberg County slips to 6-10.
GIRLS’ SOCCER MCLEAN COUNTY 2, GRAYSON COUNTY 1
Jalee Pinkston scored two goals to lift McLean County to a narrow victory over visiting Grayson County in Calhoun.
Abigail Humphrey and Maddie McKittrick had assists for McLean County (4-4), and goalkeeper Kyndal Daugherty made four saves.
Grayson County falls to 1-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.