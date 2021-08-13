Deep, talented and intensely focused, the Daviess County High School boys’ soccer team put its best foot forward on a hot, muggy Thursday night at Deer Park.
The Panthers — defending 9th District and 3rd Region champions — got three goals from Tanner Anderson and wore down the visiting Aces in a 7-1 victory to open their 2021 season.
“We’re healthy, so I wanted to use our depth to tire (Catholic) out in the second half, and that’s what happened,” DCHS head coach Doug Sandifer said. “It’s a long season and we want to build on this as we move forward.
“We need Tanner to score for us and he had a big night tonight. He’s a goal-scorer who wants to score and he got it done for us in this one.”
The contest was scoreless early on, but Daviess County’s Nate Dailey broke the ice when he drilled a shot from 17 yards out into the back of the net in the 18th minute to give the Panthers a lead they would not relinquish.
In the 25th minute, Anderson scored on a penalty kick to make it 2-0 — an advantage Daviess County would hold through intermission.
Anderson struck again in the 41st minute, scoring off an assist from Tyler Wilkerson, but Catholic (0-1-1) got on the board just a minute later when Aaron Self scored from point-blank range off an assist from Brody Martin.
It was all DC thereafter.
Dax Sandifer’s 25-yard laser in the 53rd minute provided the Panthers a 4-1 lead, and Ahmed Abdullahi scored off an assist from Sean Higgs in the 57th minute to make it a four-goal advantage for the hosts.
Higgs then scored in the 60th minute, and Anderson completed his hat trick with a goal in the 72nd to wrap up the scoring.
“We’re still working on our defense,” Sandifer said. “We’re trying to find that back line combination that works well for us.
“I thought we played at a much faster pace overall in the second half, and that’s what we’re looking for.”
Aces head coach Andy Donohoe was pleased with his team’s effort.
“There are so many positives we can take from this,” Donohoe said. “We brought the intensity and competitiveness and I was happy about the way responded to that challenge.
“We’re trying to build that solid foundation, and I think when we clean up a few things defensively we’re going to be all right.”
Daviess County outshot Catholic by a 21-4 margin. Aces goalkeeper Parker Jones had 10 saves, and Cody Clark had one first-half save for the Panthers.
