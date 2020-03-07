After posting its second consecutive upset in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament, Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team is a victory away from the NCAA Division II Tournament.
On Friday night, the eighth-seeded Panthers (13-15) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 6:51 of regulation, then upended No. 5 seed Malone, 81-79, in overtime to secure a spot in Saturday’s 1 p.m. title game against No. 3 seed Walsh (24-6) at Findlay, Ohio.
“Our guys should be extremely proud of themselves, they deserve to be,” Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said. “We’ve had a lot of fun this week, it’s been a great run this week, but it’s not over.
“Now, we have to calm down and prepare for the championship game.”
In OT, the Panthers led 80-76 after Stew Currie hit one of two free throws with 19 seconds to play, but Malone got a 3-pointer from star guard Jaret Majestic with nine seconds remaining to pull within a point.
Zach Hopewell hit one of two free throws with 4.4 seconds left to put KWC up by two, and Malone’s Majestic missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Adam Goetz led KWC with 26 points, hitting 11-of-16 floor shots, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. He also had eight rebounds and six assists. Hopewell scored 19 points, Sasha Suchanov produced 10 points and eight rebounds, and Wyatt Battaile snared nine rebounds.
KWC shot 49% from the field, made 10-of-21 shots from distance (48%), and went 9-of-14 from the foul stripe (64%). The Panthers collected 37 rebounds and committed 14 floor errors.
Malone was paced by Majestic, who hit 6-of-12 shots from distance and finished with 24 points. Marcus Ernst added 19 points and nine boards.
The Pioneers shot 44% from the field, made 12-of-25 shots beyond the arc (48%), but was only 9-of-16 from the foul line (56%). Malone had 37 rebounds and turned the ball over 11 times.
The Panthers dropped an 80-59 decision to Walsh on Jan. 2 at North Canton, Ohio.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 81
Goetz 26, Hopewell 19, Sukhanov 10, Griffin 9, Sisson 8, Battaile 6, Currie 3.
MALONE 79
Majestic 24, Ernst 17, Mouliom 12, Haynie 10, Myers 10, Ramsey 3, McCullough-Lomax 3.
