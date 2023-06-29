OWESPTS-06-29-23 KWC OFFSEASON UPDATE

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Borja Fernandez shoots over Findlay’s Deven Stover during a game on Feb. 11 at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

When Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball coach Drew Cooper looks at his team’s roster for 2023-24, he keeps coming back to one word: Dependability.

According to Cooper, entering his sixth season as the Panthers’ head coach, the pieces are there for a successful campaign — they just have to put the puzzle together first.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.