Daviess County High School claimed its ninth straight 9th District boys soccer championship Thursday night.

The Panthers did it with a 4-0 victory over Owensboro High School at Shifley Park. The Panthers were much more on their game in the district championship matchup. They beat Apollo 2-0 in the district tournament opener Tuesday, but DC coach Doug Sandifer wasn’t pleased with how the team performed.

