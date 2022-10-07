Daviess County High School claimed its ninth straight 9th District boys soccer championship Thursday night.
The Panthers did it with a 4-0 victory over Owensboro High School at Shifley Park. The Panthers were much more on their game in the district championship matchup. They beat Apollo 2-0 in the district tournament opener Tuesday, but DC coach Doug Sandifer wasn’t pleased with how the team performed.
“Night and day, I think we came in a little more focused and we maintained the focus throughout the game,” Sandifer said Thursday. “Owensboro was sitting back early. We dealt with it well, got a somewhat early goal from Hayden (Boswell) off a diagonal ball. It always kind of eases everybody’s tensions a little bit, made them rethink. They came out of it and adjusted. We were patient. We chipped away as we could.”
Boswell scored on a header in the 22nd minute from a great pass from distance by Lucas Humphrey.
“Coach always talks about those diagonal balls coming in and, as the weakside midfielder, I need to be the first one in the box, I have the back-post run,” Boswell said. “It was a brilliant ball by Lucas, it was perfect. We came in a lot more steady. We came into the Apollo game, we came in nervous, it was a rough day. We came in really confident today.”
The Panthers moved to 17-4-1.
Both DC and OHS advance to the 3rd Region Tournament, which starts Sunday at Deer Park Field.
DC took the 1-0 lead to halftime, then got a penalty kick goal from Nate Dailey after Ahmed Abdullahi was fouled in the box in the 44th minute. DC went up 3-0 when Dailey scored again off an Abdullahi feed in the 58th minute.
DC finished the scoring in the 76th minute after Tyler Wilkerson scored a header goal off a header pass from Dax Sandifer.
Landon Black had a big first half at keeper for Owensboro, making at least six saves as DC had 12 shots on goal.
OHS coach Ryan Haley thought his team held off DC defensively for a half.
The Red Devils were without two injured starters.
“The first half, we played them a slightly different way than in the second half,” Haley said. “Daviess County did a very good job squeezing the field. The way we were set up allows them to do so, it’s designed to counterattack them, to let them play in front of it, to try and limit the crossing. That did not occur. They would bring three guys. The amount of guys they’re bringing on the edge, it’s pretty wild, it takes a lot of energy. They’re deep, they’ve got guys underneath the starters that are pressing them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.