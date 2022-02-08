Daviess County’s Jasmine Parm bowled a 486 at the KHSAA Girls Singles Championship at Executive Strike and Spare in Louisville.
DC teammate Madilyn Phelps bowled a 484 on Monday in the girls singles championship.
BASKETBALL GIRLS GREENWOOD 58 APOLLO 46
Shelbie Beatty scored 22 points and Amaya Curry added 16 for the E-Gals at Greenwood High School. Apollo is 12-12.
Greenwood was led by Leigh Trinh’s 22 points. Greenwood is 16-8.
APOLLO 11 13 12 10 — 46
GREENWOOD 9 16 23 10 — 58
Apollo (44) — Beatty 22, Curry 16, Lee 6.
Greenwood (58) — Trinh 22, McCorkle 15, Grant 15, Lovell 6.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 59 OWENSBORO 36
Breckinridge County got 19 points from Sydney Tucker and 16 from Isabel Grimes to push its record to 20-4. Skylar Tucker added 10 points for Breck County.
Owensboro was led by Lindsey Gibson’s 18 points. The Lady Devils are 13-11.
BULLITT EAST 69 MEADE COUNTY 65
One of the top-ranked teams in the state, Bullitt East needed overtime to escape at home.
Peyton Bradley scored 28 points to lead Meade County (18-6). Sage Crawley had 11 points for Meade County.
OHIO COUNTY 49 WHITESVILLE TRINITY 47
Camryn Kennedy scored 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Ohio County in Hartford. Addie Bullock added 12 points for Ohio County (10-13).
Cassidy Morris scored 16 points and Kenzie McDowell added 12 for Trinity (8-9).
BOYS OHIO COUNTY 66 BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 47
Parker Culbertson scored 16 points and Josh Manning added 11 for Ohio County (15-6).
Mercer Rogers scored 15 points to lead Breckinridge County (7-14).
MEADE COUNTY 51 HANCOCK COUNTY 42
Devyn Powers led Hancock County with 17 points in Hawesville. Ryan Ogle scored 11 points and Evan Ferry added 10 for the Hornets (7-15).
Grant Beavin led Meade County with 16 points and Trent Knoop added 12. Meade County is 7-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.