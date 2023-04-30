CAMPBELLSVILLE — Grant Parson was locked in.
In a big-game atmosphere Saturday, Owensboro Catholic’s 6-foot-5 senior right-hander delivered the Aces a big win in the quarterfinals of the All ‘A’ State Baseball Tournament.
Parson threw a complete-game no-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Owensboro Catholic upended St. Mary 9-0 at Campbellsville High School.
“I just go with the flow,” said Parson, who needed just 86 pitches to finish off his gem. “I got ahead in the count and just went after them. My changeup was working really well and my fastball was right at them. And the defense was working for me.”
It was Parson’s second straight solid outing.
In a 5-1 victory over Todd County Central on April 23, Parson struck out 11 and gave up just one hit with two walks.
He was a walk away from perfection against the Vikings on Saturday, walking St. Mary’s Landon Durbin on six pitches in the bottom of the first inning. Outside of that, Parson was in complete control.
“He’s really been lights out, but today was even more so,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “He was around the plate on almost every single pitch, and when you’re throwing as well as him, you’re gonna have to battle to get a hit.”
St. Mary (12-5-1) had a couple of hard hit balls off Parson, but the Aces’ defense came through time and time again.
Brett Haas hit a line drive leading off the first, but it was right at Catholic shortstop Parker Heistand. In the fifth, Heistand made a nice play going to his left to throw out St. Mary’s Jackson Willett and then threw out Austin Duncan on another groundout.
In the seventh, Parson induced two lazy flyouts to escape with his no-hitter intact.
“It was frustrating,” Vikings coach Chris Haas said. “Parson threw a great ball game tonight. He kept changing speeds. From the get-go, we probably had just one hard hit ball — and it was a line drive to the shortstop. But we failed to put some good at-bats together.”
The Aces’ offense was solid as well.
Catholic took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Mason Moser. In the third, Deuce Sims connected for a two-run home run to center field that just cleared the leaping attempt by St. Mary’s Luke Sims to make it 3-0.
The Aces scored two runs on a throwing error in the fifth for a 5-0 lead. Parson had an RBI single, Barrett Evans and Heistand worked bases-loaded walks and Houston Flynn drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to make it 9-0 in the sixth.
The production at the plate didn’t go unnoticed by Parson.
“I love it. I love when they play like that behind me. It’s beautiful,” he said. “Gotta love it whenever the bats are behind you. It’s the best feeling. You feel so much more comfortable on the mound. When you see runs on your side, you don’t have to worry about anything.”
Catholic advanced to Sunday’s semifinals, where the Aces will take on Walton-Verona at approximately 10:30 a.m. With a win, they would advance to the championship game, which is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Hamilton’s squad is looking forward to taking on the Bearcats, who moved on with an 11-1 win over Campbellsville in the third quarterfinal of the day.
Coming off a 4-3 loss Friday to Union County, Hamilton said he wasn’t 100% certain how the Aces would respond. But they passed the first test of the small school state tournament with flying colors.
“We’re inexperienced. We’re young and inexperienced is what we are,” he said. “We had to replace 80% of our innings and 80% of our at-bats from last year. We’re up, we’re down and we’ve been all around.
“I kind of thought we would be more focused. We seem to do better when there’s something on the line, and the next step there’s something on the line.”
